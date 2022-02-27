What’s Happening
Sunday, February 27
Chan/Zen Buddihism: 8:30 to 10 a.m. With Dr. Jiang Wu at Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center, 2247 E. Frontage Road #2, Tubac. Info: drcabates@gmail.com
Green Valley Square and Round Dance Club: 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Free intro for all community members for square dance & ice cream party at Community Performing Arts Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Casual dress. David; 785-207-0819 or Randy, 520-275-1475.
Introduction to Square Dance Party: 6 to 7 pm. Party with GV Square & Round Dance Club and learn a few square dance steps. No dance experience necessary. Held in dance studio at CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. David, presgvsgvr@gmail.com.
Monday, February 28
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Meditation For Everyone: 3 to 4 pm. Premeditation activities to calm the body and mind, then meditation. Joyner-Green Valley Library large meeting room; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
The Kingston Trio: 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again! CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Masks required. Tickets at info@cpacfoundation.org.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. We share recipes and cooking videos. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, March 1
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, March 2
Beethoven Remembered : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Topic : US Military Justice. GVR Desert Hills Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Ranger-Guided Tour 'The River Made Me': 10am to 12pm. 2 mile walk along the river. RSVP at TubacPresidio.org or 520-398-2252.
Women With Parkinson's Meeting: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Friends In Deed room A; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Thursday, March 3
163rd Anniversary of Arizona's First Newspaper: 10am to 2pm. Printed in Tubac on March 3, 1859. Join us for cake and demonstrations of our 1858 hand press that printed the first newspaper. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park & Museum; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2704.
Best of Wolfe Bowart : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar: 9 to 10:30 am. Guest Greg Hugie will talk about the bees, birds, butterflies, bats and books at Desert Meadows Park. Seminar is free and open to public. Masks recommended. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info at greenvalleygardeners.com.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Sparkle & Shine: 9am to 12 pm. GVR's Glass Artists Club sale & fundraiser of gorgeous fused glass & mosaic art. GVR Desert Hills Center auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Linda, gvrglassartists@cox.net.
Friday, March 4
Alzheimer's Association - The Art of Memory: 1 to 2 pm. Every Friday in February & March. In collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. No art background necessary. For questions or to register, contact Nelly atNHBallesteros@alz.org or 520-230-1755.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
George Howard Band : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Parkinson's Support Group Lecture: 1 to 2 pm. Our lectures are on the first Friday of each month & all are welcome. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
Swing For Scholarships Golf Tournament : 7am to 4pm. Join the Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun for the inaugural Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament on Friday, March 4th at San Ignacio Golf Club in Green Valley. To register, call 520-547-9729, email aklingberg@gvnews.com or go to www.gvnews.com/golf.
Saturday, March 5
Beginner's Bird Walk: 8:30 to 9:30 am. A leisurely paced exploration of the park, identifying birds. Meets at the visitor center. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori-Carmen. Info at 520-377-5060.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Lajkonik Polish Folk Ensemble : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Live Music At The Lake: 5 to 6 pm. Heart & Soul Band, a live music band playing current/contemporary Top-40 music to rock, Motown and classic favorites. Sahuarita Lake Park; 15466 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850 for info.
Presidio San Agustin del Tucson: 10 to 11 am. Learn about life for Native Americans & soldiers & civilians living near this fort. Register online at www.pima.gov/nrpr. 520-724-5375.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Online registration required; www.pima.gov/nrpr. 520-724-5375.
Monday, March 7
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. With Helen Boyd. Add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
HARPFUSION : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Order Up! Coleoptera, Part 1: 7 to 8 pm virtual meeting. Series introduces different order of insect or arachnid in each installment, covering key characteristics, habits, and species found in So. AZ. For meeting link: eeducation@pima.gov or 520-724-5375.
Women's Bible Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
