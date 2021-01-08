What we’re watching: ‘WW84’ good, but with noticeable flaws

Comics giant DC has long been trying to catch up with Marvel when it comes to churning out high-budget, star-loaded superhero movies. Unfortunately, most of its efforts have been middling to downright terrible. The notable exception was 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” which stood apart as solid piece of storytelling and cinematography.
That’s why a lot of hype emerged around “Wonder Woman 1984,” which had the same director and actors, in addition to being one of many, many tentpole films that had been consistently delayed in the face of the the current pandemic. Unfortunately, it is my unenviable duty to say that the '80s-themed sequel falls short of the original. It still has charm and some depth, but becomes mired in its own escalating chaos and is riddled with internal inconsistencies.
I’m going to assume a basically familiarity with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), who we catch up with in the titular 1984, decades after losing her love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), during the First World War. Despite having not aged since, she has more or less cut herself off from anything but her job as an antiquities expert and the occasion bit of heroism.
That is until a raid of a black market antiquities brings a mysterious stone to her office. It soon pulls her and her awkward new colleague Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), into the supernatural machinations of shady self-promoting businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) which — in fine superhero fashion — ultimately threaten the world.
Lord is brought to life marvelously by Pascal, who plays him as the epitome of '80s excessiveness, but is still a relatable and even tragic figure. Because of Pascal’s fine delivery, Lord comes off as one of those villains that you still relate to and are actually kind of hoping will have a happy ending. Wiig is also a fine addition to the cast, serving as something of a cautionary tale, backup villain and foil for Wonder Woman. Gadot, who has probably been the best casting decision DC has made, does put in a solid effort into her fourth film playing the Amazonian princess.
Unfortunately, the supernatural machinations are where the plot kind of becomes a mess. At first it is a pretty clear chain of events, but quickly becomes something of a confusing quagmire as the actually internal rules are not clearly explained or demonstrated. Internal consistency becomes a running problem that grows more pronounced the longer the film goes. My favorite example is perhaps how someone who has no concept of modern jets is able to fly one effortlessly with no training or preparation whatsoever.
But this tendency for sloppy writing mainly manifests itself as bits and parts that are tacked on with no lead up or really clear explanation. In reference to my last gripe, we finally get to see Wonder Woman’s infamous invisible jet — but the explanation on how exactly it becomes invisible leaves much to be desired in the screenwriting department. There are more than a few loose ends that could have been tied up better.
Before I get carried away with complaints, I will add that everything that people go to the modern superhero film for are here. We find plenty of action sequences, lots of little bits of humor that lighten the mood at just the right moment, and the inherent belief in the heroism of everyday people. In fact, until the plot starts to get away from the film in the third act, it’s an interesting and fairly engaging movie.
I’m as happy as anyone else just to be able to go to the theater again and see all these films that have been delayed at least half a year. So “Wonder Woman 1984” could be a welcome bit of entertainment in a year very low on entertainment. However, it’s hard to overlook its various shortcomings. We can only hope that the next film — already green-lit with the same director — can improve on these deficiencies and give us something truly wonderful. Fingers crossed.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.