What we’re watching: With Hanks, it's a beautiful day in ‘Neighborhood’

There is such a thing as perfectly casting a movie, where the chosen actor is so perfect for the role that it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else stepping into their shoes. Today’s subject is just such a case. Is there anyone other than Tom Hanks that you would trust to portray the nearly saintly Fred Rogers? Yeah, I didn’t think so. And you’ll be pleased to know that Hanks pulls off a triumph in director Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Much like Rogers himself, the film is not perfect, but its incredibly easy to forget that as you let the life lessons wash over you.
This is not a biography about Rogers or how he came to found his eponymous neighborhood. Rather it is a fictionalized account of his interactions with a journalist from Esquire Magazine in 1998. Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) is an investigative reporter with a wife and newborn son at home. He is also harboring cynicism and a good deal of anger, something that comes boiling to the surface when his estranged, drunk father Jerry (a fantastic Chris Cooper) shows up at his sister’s wedding.
With him now bearing the emotional and physical impacts from that encounter, Vogel’s editor decides to hand him a puff piece of an assignment — 400 words on Mister Rogers for an upcoming issue about American heroes. Vogel is nonplussed by the assignment, but from his first interaction with Rogers he finds there is something about the television star that is both foreign and attractive.
Surprisingly, Rogers is not the main protagonist of this story. It’s more about Vogel’s journey to overcome his personal demons, though that is only possible through his frequent interactions with the kindly television star. And it’s this journey they take together, the cynical Vogel and the preternaturally kind and generous Rogers, that provides a lot of the emotional oomph to the proceedings.
As stated at the top, Hanks is perfect as Rogers. Every time he’s on screen he brings a comforting warmth that envelopes everything. He doesn’t try to match Rogers’ actual voice, but his manner of speaking and mannerism are, for the most part, spot on. More than that, he makes us believe in the legend of the late Rogers, renowned for his kindness and insight. There are one or two moments when they take his almost zen-like wisdom too far and he comes across as spacey or out of touch with reality, but overall it is a brilliant performance.
Rhys is maybe a step behind Hanks as Vogel. His emotional battle is the more difficult one, but he carries off the burden of going from doing fine, to an angry cynic, to an emotional wreck, to starting to accept things as they are. He plays best when paired with Hanks, which thankfully is the whole point of the film.
On the production front, this film takes all its cues from the beloved children’s show. All scenes depicting travel are done with miniatures and stop-motion animation in the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” style. At times, the camera itself transitions to a non-HD look available in the 1990s.
The narrative trappings for the film is also part of this. The whole story plays out like an episode of the television show, complete with Hanks starting off by changing into the iconic red cardigan while singing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” It’s an interesting framing device the plot comes to again and again to set up different scenes, including watching how magazines are produced just like you have sitting in front of the TV watching PBS decades ago.
The film does get a little experimental and jarring as Vogel starts to have his emotional breakthrough. It’s a short sequence that’s meant to show all the pieces coming together in a dream-like haze, but it felt mostly incongruous with the rest of the movie.
If you have not read the article, this movie is based off of, “Can you say … hero?” by Tom Junod. It’s worth a read, either before or after seeing this film. But the film itself is worth seeing. Heller is trying to say something here in a bit of unorthodox style, but has lined up a fantastic cast to do it. Whether you know nothing about Mister Rogers or grew up watching him and his Neighborhood of Make-Believe, there is something here for all of us who believe that it’s such a good feeling to be growing inside.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.