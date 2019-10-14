What we’re watching: Two Will Smith’s can’t help ‘Gemini Man’

There are a lot of great movie ideas floating out there, the subtle twists on classic formulas that reel people into the next big release. And I find that some of the greatest disappointments is when those movies don’t deliver on their promise. The premise could have supported something much meatier, but instead we receive something with only a fraction of that potential. And that’s how I feel about director Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man,” which is technologically groundbreaking, but falls flat in a story that can only be described as half-baked.
Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is the best of the best as a government-sanctioned sniper. But after a long career of rubbing bad people out for higher powers, he decides that it’s time for him to retire. Everything seem good until an old friend reaches out to say Brogan’s last job was not some terrorist, but rather a scientist that shady government types wanted killed to tied up some loose ends.
And, before you know it, those same shady government types see Brogan as another loose end. Brogan finds himself on the run with fellow operative Danny Zakarweski (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). But when the first batch of special ops teams fail to kill them, Clay Verris (Clive Owen) — a former acquaintance of Brogan, head of a private military contractor and one of the aforementioned shady government types — decides to take things up a notch and send a 20-something-year-old clone he surreptitiously made of Brogan to take the two out.
You noticed how it took all of that to get to the part about the clone? Well, that’s how the movie felt too. Because the central premise of the film about an over-the-hill operative battling a younger version of himself, with all the psychological and emotional ramifications, is never given the time or attention it deserves. The clone, dubbed “Junior,” is introduced without fan fare or even a musical cue a good way into the story. And there are no big emotional breakthroughs, no wrangling over the deeper questions of identity or the human soul. Not even a fierce debate over whether youthful strength or seasoned experience is better.
While that is the central failing, the rest of the script doesn’t fare much better. A lot of this is cliche, from the government-sanctioned hitman role, to the shady government types who need to protect themselves, to the globe-trotting adventure, and so on and so forth. There are a lot of small logical failings — for example how Junior doesn’t ask any questions despite having been shown a photo of his target — and downright lazy writing — at one point the characters need a Gulfstream jet so one of them just happens to be able to procure one.
The one highlight of this film is Junior. A digital recreation of Smith from his “Independence Day” or maybe even “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” look. Movies have de-aged people before, even digitally recreated dead actors, but you didn’t have to look too closely to see the unnaturalness, the almost plastic-looking computer-generated appearance. If you did the same here I’m sure you will spot it too, but for the first time you could really believe that their was a younger version of Smith on the soundstage. On that front, Lee and others on the production staff deserve kudos.
Smith turns out a performance that is both nuanced and bland. As Brogan he seems a little too happy while talking about everything he’s done and being haunted by ghosts of his past. But when things get emotional, he puts the necessary amounts of feeling into the role. It’s interesting that he almost delivers a better role as Junior, who goes through a myriad of complex emotions, even if the movie doesn’t give him that much room to explore those.
Much of “Gemini Man” is predictable, wooden, and kind of boring. If it wasn’t for the technological achievements, there would be very little to recommend this film. As it is, it’s a sub-par action film suitable for people who really like Will Smith or don’t have much else to do. Consider yourselves warned. But the prime winter movie season is almost upon us, so hopefully we should have something better soon.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.