What we’re watching: ‘The Princess Bride’ is a true classic

During the last few months, as movie theaters have been closed and new releases scarce, we’ve been looking back at some great past films that make the perfect night in. These have all been, in my opinion, incredible movies that anyone should own. But I would hesitate to use the word “classic” to describe them.
That changes today. Because we are going to talk about “The Princess Bride,” director Rob Reiner’s 1987 satirical take on the fantasy genre. This movie really does have it all; to quote one of its characters you’ll find “fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles.” Eminently quotable and filled with timeless characters, this movie truly is a classic.
Set up as a frame story of a grandfather (Peter Falk) reading the book “The Princess Bride” to his sick grandson (Fred Savage), the main narrative takes place in a fairy tale setting. There, the beautiful farmer’s daughter Buttercup (Robin Wright) falls in love with the poor farm boy Wesley (Cary Elwes), though he dies at sea while trying to earn enough money for marriage.
Five years later Buttercup is being forced into marrying the stuffy Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Before this wedding can take place, she is kidnapped by a small band of rogues in a plot to start a war. However, appearing to rescue her is the mysterious Man in Black.
What follows is an intertwining swashbuckling tale of true love and revenge that manages to both be epic in scope and just plain funny at the same time. Here we’ll find a sword fight that is almost unrivaled in modern cinema, paired with characters have gentlemanly talks and their profound respect as they try to kill each other. Or an against-the-clock rescue inside a locked castle dome by a character who can barely use his arms and legs.
Part of that is due to the over-the-top characters we meet, each that weaves together to produce an incredibly rich tapestry of personalities, including the diminutive, thinks-he’s-smarter-than-he-really-is kidnapper; a literal gentle giant; a revenge-minded sword fighter with a heart of gold; or a villainous Count who happens to have six fingers on his right hand.
And those characters wouldn’t be the same without the incredible talent portraying them. Elwes is perfect for his role, with just the right charisma and charm. Regrettably, Wright isn’t given that much to do, but makes the most out of what is there. Wallace Shawn, Mandy Patinkin and Andre the Giant bring the kidnapper trio to life. And the late Peter Falk is a perfect choice for the grandfather, breathing incredibly life into that character.
Screenwriter William Goldman, who also wrote the book the movie’s based on, manages to combine both the high-stakes adventure with the absurd in equal measures, and it makes this movie shine. Everything is slightly satirical here, and the frame device gives the narrator and his sometimes-bored listener chances to interject and wink at the audience.
Since it was released more than 30 years ago, the film has proven incredibly quotable, with Reiner once remarking that he was stopped by literal mafiosos in New York on one occasion, just so they could quote a line to him. My personal favorite is one of the grandson’s observations about the plot and how “murdered by pirates is good!”
Despite this, the movie never feels cartoonish or devolves into abstract silliness, because at its core are the things we go to the movies for. We want true love to win out in the end and for the bad guys to lose. In short, we want the fairy tale, which Reiner and Goldman are well aware of, even if they subvert expectations a bit.
All this blends together in a true classic, something that the whole family can sit and watch together numerous times. It has comedy, action, wonderful characters, great acting, and surprising emotional depth. And if this isn’t the exact sort of movie we need right now, I don’t know what is.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.