What We’re Watching: ‘The American President’ mixes politics and pleasure

When it comes to genres, there might not be anything as “feel good” as the romantic comedy. The lineup of schmaltzy Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel gives a good indication that sometimes all people want is to watch characters fall in love, no matter the circumstances.
But given the right circumstances, the rom-com can rise above just giving us platitudes and be a great movie as well.
And that’s the case for today’s stay-in rom-com recommendation, “The American President.” This 1995 entry from director Rob Reiner manages to raise it above others in the genre through soaring dialogue, brilliant acting and by, well, having the full force of the White House behind it.
Penned by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (“A Few Good Men,” “Moneyball”), a personal favorite, this film asks a simple question: What if the president of the United States tried dating someone? In this case the president is Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas), a widower whose recent polls show him to be incredibly popular.
As he and his staff are preparing to roll out a high-priority piece of legislation, Shepherd has an unexpected run-in with professional political operative Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening) who has been hired to lobby for the White House’s backing for another initiative. Instantly taken with her, Shepherd does the unthinkable: He asks her out for a date. To a state dinner hosting the president of France.
After that … well, as you can imagine, it’s all about the ups and downs of trying to have a private life while dealing with the politics of being the leader of the free world.
Now I’m going to insert a huge disclaimer right here. Much like Sorkin’s later television show “The West Wing,” this movie is about a fictitious Democratic presidency. Emphasis on the Democratic part. The politics of the movie and its characters are unapologetically left-leaning. If listening to that interspersed with the love story for two hours is not your idea of fun, that’s perfectly understandable and you have been duly warned. (As an aside, if that’s the case then allow me to suggest the movie “Dave” instead, another great presidency-focused comedy that manages to be politically neutral).
If you are still with me, then I will say you might come for the story, but you will stay for the writing. Sorkin also has great fun juxtaposing the tropes of the romantic comedy against the background of high political office. But more than that, dialogue is everything in this movie. Sorkin is known for a certain smart, high-speed witty wordplay that is on full display here. I would almost be willing to bet real money that you will be smiling, if not laughing, within the first five minutes of people opening their mouths.
But what are lines on a script without expert delivery? Luckily Reiner has recruited quite the ensemble to give the words the polish they deserve. Douglas is fantastic. He’s funny, charismatic, relatable, but able to give his “presidential” moments some necessary emotional gravitas. Bening ably pulls off the duty of vacillating between being a fierce political pit bull who knows Washington and a woman who is flummoxed by being pursued by the leader of the country. Combined, the two have excellent on-screen chemistry.
The two leads take up the majority of the stage, but the supporting characters also play a big part. Martin Sheen positively shines as Shepherd’s chief-of-staff (and you can’t help but think of this as an audition for his later role on “The West Wing.”). Michael J. Fox is also here as a passionate speechwriter and presidential advisor.
All in all, there’s very little not to like about this film. Even if you are adamantly opposed to the politics, you have to respect the sheer scale of the acting, writing and directing. And that’s what makes it perfect for a romantic night in during these turbulent times.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.