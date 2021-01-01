What we’re watching: ‘Soul’ a deep dive, but sometimes too deep

Everyone who has read these reviews frequently knows that I’m a huge fan of films by Pixar Animation Studios. Almost single handedly, Pixar has elevated the animated film to the level of fine cinema, where once they were mostly a money-making vehicle that beleaguered parents dragged squirming children to on a Saturday afternoon to pass the time. But I’ve gushed about such things before.
So it is with some surprise that I’m not giving a Pixar film the full five-roadrunner treatment. “Soul,” its latest offering that premiered Christmas Day on Disney Plus because, you know, 2020, is a beautiful and deep film. However, it may be a little too esoteric for its own good. It tries walking a fine line, but occasionally a foot will go off the path.
The story follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a part-time middle school band teacher with a passion for music. Though offered a steady job at school, his dream and driving purpose is to be a jazz musician. His chance comes, but then he takes a wrong step and … well, awakens on the great escalator in the sky on his way to the “Great Beyond.”
Horrified that he’s going to miss his big shot before his time, he manages to force his way into the “Great Before,” where souls discover their personalities before heading to Earth. While figuring out how to return to his body, he is mistaken for a mentor for these pre-mortal souls and teamed up with “22” (Tina Fey), a personality with zero desire to be born and has burned through some of the greatest mentors there are, including Abraham Lincoln, Gandhi, Albert Einstein, Aristotle, etc.
What follows is a journey of self discovery that explores questions of life, passion and purpose. The story takes several twists and turns, each letting us survey new aspect of what it means to be alive. It’s a beautiful journey and the film makes several profound points about life, finding happiness, discovering your purpose, and what it means to be human. It’s some deep storytelling and will really make you ponder existence.
And, oddly enough, that’s my biggest criticism. Pixar’s genius has always been mixing the profound with the slapstick, creating endearing characters and stories that delight adults and children alike. Even their deepest films, including “Inside Out” — which I absolutely loved — still kept that balance intact.
But “Soul” feels a little more grown up than the studio’s other offerings. As I said before, the word that comes to mind is “esoteric.” Depending on their personal inclinations, adults may love it. I’m less confident that children will follow the story and the themes being developed. There are still the bits of humor and charm that will appeal to the widest audience possible, but there are in short supply compared to other movies.
It is a gorgeously rendered film. Computer animation has come a long way and is allowing filmmakers to do some fantastic things. And this movie has come up with some beautiful ways to render abstract ideas such as obsession, depression and even just “being in the zone.” Out of all the criticisms that you could lob at this movie, it’s look and design are impeccable.
If you are thinking of taking the family to this movie, I would repeat my caution that it might not be suitable for the younger kids. Not for any thing inappropriate, but because it might go way over their heads. For the rest, the film offers some fantastic insights and amazing visuals. Just be prepared for some deep diving.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.