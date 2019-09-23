What we're watching: Sadly, 'Ad Astra' never takes off

“Ad Astra” is supposed to be an introspective look at humanity through a slight science fiction lens, one man's journey of self-discovery out in the coldness of space. Unfortunately, director James Gray's astronaut travelogue comes off as disjointed at best and boring at worst. The plot feels like a thin veneer for the point the script wants to get across, while at the same time the writers (again Gray, with help from Ethan Gross) don't feel like telling us much about what that point is. And lucky for us, we get a whole two hours of it.
As the opening text tells us, the plot is set in the “near future” where astronaut Major Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is summoned to headquarters of U.S. Space Command (we'll leave all jokes aside on that one). Roy and many of his colleagues have almost been killed by strange electrical surges that started in space and continue to wreak havoc across the globe. That's when his superiors drop a bombshell on him — they believe the surges may originate from near Neptune, from the long-thought-lost Lima Project, a ship sent toward the outer edges of the Solar System to search for signs of intelligent life.
The kicker? The Lima Project was headed by Dr. H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), Roy's father. His superiors want him to travel to a secret installation on Mars to use a secure means of communication that might reach his father, both in the physical and emotional sense. And with that, we set off with Roy across the vastness of space.
That journey is set in an interesting world showcasing both the best and worst of humanity. The vision of space colonization is an intriguing one. McBride flies “commercial” to get to the moon ($125 to have a blanket and pillow for the ride, FYI) and both the moon and Mars is checker boarded with competing claims from different nationalities.
Visually the film is evocative. The moon base looks likes a low-class airport in Las Vegas (literally, look for a giant neon cowboy) and the scenes on Mars with their red-brown color palette paint stark images. Whatever faults we can saddle this film with, it cannot be in the cinematography department.
Unfortunately, there are plenty of faults to find. As mentioned above, the story is a thin one, at times so much so that we can see naked plot necessities that make no attempts to disguise or even explain themselves.
Donald Sutherland has a bit role that goes by so fast with so little explanation that it's obvious it was created just to give McBride one key piece of information. The same can be said of Liv Tyler's almost entirely off-screen role as McBride's love interest, who manages to be even less consequential than Sutherland. The filmmakers want to make a point with this film, and don't seem that interested in having a story get in the way of that.
And what is that point? Well, that's really hard to say. McBride is an emotionally distant, task-focused man looking at the universe through whatever the opposite of rose-colored glasses is. We are treated throughout the film to his running inner monologue which is almost always pessimistic, skeptical, cynical, doleful and more than a bit self-destructive. It's almost like following the astronaut version of Eeyore, but with daddy issues.
He comes to several big realizations throughout the course of the film, but McBride's thoughts are as disjointed as the rest of the plot, so there is no logical progression here to follow. He does come to an ultimate realization by the time the credits role, but that ends up feeling trite more than anything else. His inner journey is supposed to be the thrust of the film (this is no action space romp), but like everything else it never quite comes together.
There is a lot to dissect in this film, but much like peeling back the layers of the onion, the taste remains the same. Gray is trying to make a statement about … humanity and the father-son relationship, I think … but spends so much focus on the goal that all the other conventional parts of storytelling are left by the wayside. The movie is more in the noir genre than the sci-fi one and definitely not for everyone. You can take a chance if you are a fan of “deeper” films, but just consider yourselves sufficiently warned about what to expect.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.