What we’re watching: ‘Red October’ action-thriller worth hunting for

While I enjoy the mindless action film as much as the next man, in general the movies I latch onto tend to be a little more cerebral. You want some thought and intrigue going on behind the large set pieces. That’s why for a good night in, I whole-heartedly recommend the Cold War throwback that is “The Hunt for Red October.”
Director John McTiernan does a masterful job of bringing Tom Clancy’s first novel to life, while getting top-notch performances out of a spectacular cast. Combined with a brilliant script, this is a tense thriller and personal drama that also manages to give you a glimpse of what submarine warfare was like at the time.
Set in November 1984, a modified Typhoon-class submarine named “Red October” puts out to sea, with Captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) recognized as the best submarine commander the Soviet Union has to offer. However, hardly out of port, it becomes evident that Ramius and a cabal of officers have no intention of following their orders. Trying to evade the rest of their fleet, they slip further west into the Atlantic Ocean.
Meanwhile, the launch has already caught the eye of CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin). Research on this new design shows that it’s possible that Red October can run virtually silent, and be invisible to American sonar nets. Ryan is now racing against time to convince others about his theory, and also discover what Ramius’ intentions might be.
This film brings all the tension that you could want out of a Cold War setting. We jump back and forth between events on the Red October and Ryan’s journey. Along the way the script masterfully brings in other threads and characters, leading up to the final climax. The pieces come together, one at a time, while the two biggest superpowers on the planet are each worried the other is going to take them to the brink of war. But down in the depths, on the submarines themselves, different intrigues are playing out.
Speaking of, the film does a great job placing you on an American or Soviet submarine in the 1980s. Not only in the claustrophobic sets, but in the little things the script does to explain life on and the workings of a submarine without becoming a dry textbook. The main tension of the plot is never broken, but by the end you feel you’ve learned something too.
This is Connery in his prime and he delivers everything you want from the venerable Scottish actor. He’s charismatic, charming and commanding, but beneath it we also see pain and loss, with a depth of feeling behind his machinations. Baldwin is also a solid effort, and my personal favorite among all the actors who have taken on the Ryan character over the years (apologies to Harrison Ford). This Ryan is an idealist academic who soon finds himself way over his head as he rushes to stop a catastrophe.
And the supporting characters are great. Sam Neill brings a lot of heart to the film as Ramius’ first officer. Scott Glenn is a gruff, hard-nosed American submarine captain Ryan has to bring over to his cause, while there is even a bit role played by Tim Curry. And just for good measure we have James Earl Jones as Ryan’s mentor and contact at the CIA.
If your taste for action films fall short of the shoot-em-up variety and leans more toward intrigue and tension, then this is the film for you. Brilliantly scripted, well-acted, and with just enough humor to keep things from being too grave, this has been one of my favorite films for years. And, if any of the above interests you, I think it will become yours as well.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.