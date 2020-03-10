What we’re watching: ‘Onward’ skewers tropes, but lacks some magic

Movies of all genres are steeped in tropes, cliches and stereotypes. So sometimes the best films are the ones that purposefully go against the grain. That’s what made “Onward,” an ostensible fantasy animated film by Pixar, so intriguing.
Director Dan Scanlon helms a film that imagines a fantasy world where everything has become modern and less magical. But while still having that signature Pixar mix of hilarity and emotion core, it doesn’t quite pack the same punch as their best, such as “Up” or “Finding Nemo.”
The film is set in a generic fantasy world … that’s a little less fantastic. Because it turns out that magic was useful, but difficult to master, so the elves, centaurs, satyrs and cyclopses invented electricity and all our modern conveniences. It’s in this world that an elf boy, Ian (Tom Holland), turns 16. Unlike his older brother Barley (Chris Pratt), Ian is unsure of himself and anxious about learning to drive and making friends.
Things change when their mother Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) presents Ian and Barley with a gift from their long-deceased father. This turns out to be a wizard’s staff, along with instructions for a powerful spell that can bring him back for one day only.
As you might be able to guess, things goes wrong from this point forward, leading the brothers into a frantic romp across their world. And what a world it is. Pixar has a habit of turning tropes on their head, a streak that continues here. As someone steeped in Tolkien and Dungeons and Dragons, I could tell they took particular delight in skewering the fantasy norms. Thus taverns have been turned into family chain restaurants, you can take the expressway on your quest instead of a perilous path, and a jet airliner is clearly seen during an epic traveling shot.
But while this is fun, the main thrust of the story is still the emotional journey the brothers take together, rather than the physical one. There are a lot of issues that the various characters work their way through, and not just the obvious ones either. And there is a moment of catharsis at the end that doesn’t resolve exactly as you thought it would. In short, they don’t take the easy storytelling path that many animated films do.
That being said, the emotional resonance is almost disappointing compared to previous Pixar outings. These are the people who made the perfect tragic love story in the first 10 minutes of “Up,” and had us all hoping a couple of robots named Wall-E and Eve would have a happily ever after. There is a certain something — you might say a kind of magic — that this film, despite all its positives, is lacking. It’s head and shoulders above much of its competition, but is not an instant classic.
Though it may not end up on anyone’s Blu-ray must-buy list, this is still a film worth watching. The setup is a hilarious reversal and there is more here than the typical prat falls and bodily functions jokes of the standard animated film. It’s only in comparison that it falls short. Plus if you happen to be a fantasy geek like me, there are few things thrown in just for you.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.