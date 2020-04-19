What we’re watching Light, throwback movie you need right now

With everything that is happening in the world at the moment, when you choose to sit down with a movie you might say along with a character from today’s review “I was something peppy, I want something happy, I want something up-tempo, I want something snappy.”
And that’s where “That Thing You Do!” fits in. This 1996 film written and directed by Tom Hanks is a throwback to a much simpler time, bolstered by an engaging story, great acting and a soundtrack that will leave you tapping your toes for hours to come.
Set in 1964, the movie starts with Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott), a young percussionist slaving away at his family’s small appliance story in Erie, Pennsylvania. Guy is pressed into joining the band of some acquaintances for a one-night appearance to help win a local talent show, after their own drummer breaks his arm.
Unbeknownst to anyone, the band has a bona fide hit on their hands. Soon Guy and the rest are playing local gigs, cutting a record and landing on the radio. The band become a genuine phenomenon and we follow their headlong fall into stardom and the complications it brings.
Since this is a movie about a fictitious rock-and-roll band, that’s as good a place as any to start. The titular hit song “That Thing You Do” is as catchy an ear worm as you will ever hear, and you don’t mind listening to it in whole or in snippets through most of the movie. But beside that, the entire faux-1960s soundtrack — many songs are actually co-written by Hanks — is a delightful reminder of the music of yesteryear, covering a variety of styles. You’ll have a hard time believing these aren’t songs from the era that you simply forgot about.
And that same aesthetic applies to the entire film. The sets, costumes, and dialogue will all transport you in time, such as when Guy’s father laments that he doesn’t want to live in a country where he has to be open on Sunday to stay in business. If you want some time-traveling escapism, this is the film for you.
Plus, the film lives up to its comedy label. Laden with levity, mainly through jokester band member Lenny (Steve Zahn), this movie never takes itself too seriously. There is a long-running joke at the beginning as the band tries to mimic The Beatles and are too-clever-by-half with their name, which only causes confusion. Hanks is also able to provide some snark in his role as the band’s eventual industry-savvy manager.
The only criticism I might be able level is that some of the characters are one-dimensional, though in this way they are like sitcom characters, and their predictable flatness is played for laughs. However, Guy is everything you want in a character. Scott plays him as talented, a bit naive and in over-his-head, perhaps over-eager, but ultimately the real brains behind the band. Liv Tyler, who is dragged along as the frontman’s girlfriend, manages to be the movie’s heart. Finally, Hanks brings consider chops to his role, and you are never quite sure if he is a wise mentor or smarmy agent.
In short, all these elements come together to produce a movie that is just entertaining. It’s catchy, funny and just the sort of light entertainment we all could use at this moment. Whether you’ve never seen it or it’s been a while, this definitely comes recommended for your night in.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.