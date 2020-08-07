What we’re watching: ‘Kung Fu Panda’ is animated enlightenment

Since the early 1990s, Pixar has been proving that animated films should not be simply dismissed as childish cartoons, but instead could be movies of depth and emotion that could appeal to adults and children alike.
I believe my love for Pixar is well recorded; it’s also worth remembering that in the early 2000s, DreamWork Animation was producing similarly substantial entries into the genre. These included such hits as “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Mega Mind” and “Kung Fu Panda.” The latter, released in 2008, is not only a great animated movie, but is a plain satisfying film full of talented actors and a script trying to make an important point.
So the set up. Po (voice of Jack Black) is a panda who is what could be described as a kung fu fanboy. He loves the martial art and adores its highest practitioners. However, he is uncoordinated, heavyset and stuck working in his father’s noodle shop.
Meanwhile, kung fu master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) has a premonition of incoming doom, in the exiled former student Tai Lung (Ian McShain). He therefore decrees it is time to choose the “Dragon Warrior” who will be gifted with the coveted dragon scroll, said to contain the secret to unlimited power. Through a bizarre series of events, and much to the consternation of kung fu trainer Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman), Po is selected as if by accident.
Now, I know what you are thinking: That does sound like your typical kids' film. Or at the very least a knockoff of the cheesiest kung fu movies from the 1970s. And on the surface, you would be right. But somewhere along the way, the movie dives much, much deeper. The whole film is steeped in some important life lessons, emphasizing the need to embrace what makes each individual unique, believing in yourself, and its constant assertion that there are no accidents. It’s a rich tapestry of important lessons that slowly distill on both Po and us as the film progresses.
And even while subtly feeding kids these nutritious psychological vegetables, the film doesn’t skimp on the desserts they actually came for. There are jokes, gags, pratfalls and physical comedy enough to keep things light and entertaining. All in all, a fully rounded meal in a bright, animated package. The animation may look a little dated, given how technology has advanced in the past 12 years, but nothing that will distract from the viewing experience.
The voice cast is also fairly impressive. I will be the first to admit that Jack Black is one of those comedians that some find as grating as others do entertaining. But he does a spectacular job bringing Po to life, bringing all the necessary complex emotions. On paper Hoffman is an odd choice, but he also manages to impress. Also be on the look out for bit parts by (of all people) Jackie Chan, Seth Rogan, Lucy Liu and Angelina Jolie.
I know you have a lot of options if you are stuck inside either by circumstances or choice. But if you happen to be anywhere near some wee ones and want something the whole family can enjoy, then “Kung Fu Panda” comes highly recommend. Cartoonish enough to entertain the kids, but adult enough to teach some important lessons at the same time, there is a little something here for everyone. And that’s the kind of film that all families need from time to time.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.