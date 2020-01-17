What we’re watching: ‘Just Mercy’ fits in inspirational, well-acted mold

There’s a lot inspiring about the human race. There is also a lot wrong with the human race. And we have plenty of movies showcasing both. Oddly enough, both seem to attract high-caliber actors who give us a lot to think about and tend to collect a lot of rewards come Oscar season.
Today we are going to be talking about the former in the form of “Just Mercy,” which falls into the based-on-true-events, fighting-the-corrupt-system category. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has the star power and story to give his tale of a black man fighting a grave miscarriage of justice in 1990s Alabama a lot of oomph. All the parts are there and they do their jobs well, but still it’s missing that extra something that would make it a must-see film.
It centers around Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), a Harvard-educated lawyer from Delaware who chooses to move to Alabama and fight wrongful death-row convictions after having an eye-opening experience.
He soon settles on the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), alias Johnny D, who was arrested in 1987 on charges of having killed an 18-year-old white girl. Stevenson finds that the case against McMillian is paper thin and makes it his mission to get the man a retrial.
Not to knock it, but there really isn’t anything here we haven’t seen before. There is the initial injustice, the out-of-state lawyer becoming aware of the corruption in the system, said lawyer and his allies being rapped on the knuckles by said system, impassioned speeches and even a change of heart or two.
Now, no two true-life stories are the same, so of course the details — the investigating, court motions, players and motives — have their own drama which makes for a good story. Just that, in the end, we know which way this is heading, we just don’t know how it will get there.
In cases where the story isn’t entirely original, it’s up to the actors to make us really invest. Thankfully, Cretton has heavyweights such as Jordan and Foxx in his corner. Foxx shows why he is an Oscar-winner in those scenes where the full weight of McMillian’s sentence comes crashing down on him. Jordan keeps pace in his own right, the steady rock even while he faces grave injustice and failures.
I feel special mention must be made of Tim Blake Nelson, who plays another convicted killer and the main reason McMillian wound up in jail. Nelson’s character is a pile of issues that we just keep discovering and he adds a certain something whenever he’s onscreen.
So there’s no argument to be made here that this movie is not well acted. Still though, I kept waiting for that one powerful moment when the acting and story beats met and just knocked my socks off. Unfortunately that moment never came. There’s was nothing bad per se, just nothing extraordinarily powerful.
“Just Mercy” comes recommended for anyone who is looking to see a movie in this particular genre. It will help you see the inspirational side of humanity and the things we can do when we are our best selves. But, like I said, it’s lacking that certain je na sais quoi that made similar tales such as “The Best of Enemies” and “Green Book” so powerful. That means it is still worthy of a watch and, who knows, maybe you’ll come away feeling differently.
