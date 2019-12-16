What we’re watching: ‘Jumanji’ good, but doesn’t level up

Several years ago when they announced a new Jumanji movie in the works, I greeted the news with a healthy dose of skepticism. Either this would be really good or it would ruin my childhood and the memories I had of the 1995 family film starring the late, great Robin Williams. Much to my surprise it turned out to be the former and much better than I had expected.
And then they announced another one. My skepticism, admittedly a bit more tempered, returned. I can now say that “Jumanji: The Next Level,” again helmed by director Jake Kasden, did not disappoint, but neither did it manage to fully recapture the magic of the previous installment. A step behind the 2017 movie and two steps behind the original, it will still entertain, if not resonate.
The story picks up two years after the last film. Our four main characters have graduated high school and started college. Spencer (Alex Wolff) is now living in New York and has drifted away from his former friends. After returning home for the holidays, he finds his grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) living there as he recovers from hip surgery.
He craves something to make him feel strong and powerful again, so he turns to Jumanji, the magical game that turned him before into the fearless, strong Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson). When he fails to show up for a planned meeting with his friends, they investigate and realize where Spencer’s gone and that they have to go get him. Unfortunately the game is more or less broken so they are in for a surprise when both Eddie and his estranged friend Milo (Danny Glover) are pulled in as well.
If you followed that plot, then you will recognize that there is a fair amount of ridiculousness to all of this. And that’s great. The script leans heavily into the absurdities of video games and what would happen if a group of people, including two crusty retirees, were to be sucked into one. When a story commits to being absurd and charges ahead with reckless abandon, that’s where the magic is. Everyone, including the audience, is in on the fun. The jokes land right and we can all suspend (a lot of) disbelief to go along with it.
The acting is all part of that, with Johnson, Kevin Hart and newcomer Awkwafina given the lion’s share of acting challenges, mainly in portraying characters who are so much different inside than they look. Overall it works for good comedy, especially when others are doing their best Danny DeVito impression.
So in that way, this film is a worthy successor to the others. However, it’s lacking just a bit in the deeper meaning behind it all. The original’s core was the emotional distance between children and parents. The 2017 movie used the video game device to teach its characters much needed lessons in confidence, humility and empathy. This one … tries to get there but doesn’t quite meet the mark. There are some threads as Eddie and Milo begin to hash out their differences, and Eddie taking too much advantage of being in a much younger, stronger body again. However, they are never satisfyingly tied up and Milo’s story in particular peters out into almost eye-rolling sappiness in the end.
Overall though, if you are up for a light, crazy, nonsensical romp through the jungle, then you can’t go wrong here. Though lacking some of the depth of its predecessors, it’s still a fun ride. Probably fun enough to merit another movie in the near future, but we’ll do with that when it happens.
