What we’re watching: ‘Inception’ one good dream of a movie

My Top 10 favorite movies have remained remarkably static over the years, with many fixed in place since I was a teenager. The last major shakeup occurred a decade ago, when I walked into a theater with low expectations, but walked out completely blown away. Since then “Inception” — director Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending film about dreams, reality and the convergence of the two — has held a spot of honor on my list.
Part heist film, part sci-fi thriller and part high-stakes personal drama, “Inception” is everything you have come to expect from Nolan. The production values and visual effects are of the highest caliber, the storyteller manages to be non-linear, but still comprehensible, and all the action is still rooted in emotional core.
And that core settles on Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio). Cobb, in league with his partner Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), is a skilled extractor, someone who uses a new technology to sneak into people’s dreams and steal secrets from their subconscious as a form of corporate espionage. The pair are recruited by Saito (Ken Watanabe) to perform an extremely complex and delicate job. Instead of extracting information, Saito wants them to perform inception, the act of planting an idea into the mind of one of his competitors.
The task itself is difficult, bordering on impossible. But Cobb has become an international fugitive, after having to run from the U.S. and leave his family behind. And Saito is promising that if this task can be finished, he can arrange things so Cobb can return home a free man.
Now I, like a lot of people, am a fan of the heist genre, and this movie has all the trappings of a good heist film. There’s the impossible task, the assembling of a team, the careful formulation of a plan, the plan falling apart during the actual heist, etc. … This is where the action comes from, with a lot of running, dodging, and some gunplay and fighting.
But just underneath this surface is a deep resonant emotion. Cobb is a haunted man, and that comes through — sometimes literally as dreams play a major role here — again and again. DiCaprio gives a fantastic performance as someone putting up a cool and confident front that hides how broken and troubled he really is. When the film climaxes, it does so on Cobb’s emotional journey, making this much more than your standard steal-the-thing shoot-'em-up.
And these two elements, the actions and the emotional journey, is overplayed on top of mind-bending visuals. The whole concept of invading dreams means a world where reality and physics are pliable. Nolan, who both directed and wrote the screenplay, plays around a lot with this concept, creating worlds that are much like dreams we all experience, strikingly real while also just a little weird. In turns of visual effects and production value, a lot of a care, time and computer processing power went into creating these dreamscapes.
Nolan’s calling card is an unwillingness to tell a simple, straight-forward story. His movies are constantly playing with time, often revealing things out-of-order to have the maximum impact. And this movie is no exception. The script is smart and layered to give everything the most dramatic impact. Unlike your typical action film, this is one you have to pay close attention to understand the entire scope of events. While I like pointless action films and comedies as much as the next man, there’s nothing wrong with a smart movie that demands you pay attention and see the whole picture.
As I said, when I first saw this movie a decade ago, I was stunned at the brilliance of it. Nolan has since become one of my favorite directors for all the reasons that make “Inception” so good. If you are looking for some escapisms that is coupled with powerful ideas, writing and acting, then this is the movie for you. It’s also a prime way to get ready for movie theaters to reopen next month, with Nolan’s “Tenet” as one of the first films out of the gate.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.