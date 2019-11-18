What we’re watching: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ finishes with four roadrunners

There are certain tropes that attend various genres, and storytelling in general for that matter, that are simply unavoidable. The real trick of good filmmaking is to make us forget — through above-average acting, dialogue or production — that we are seeing those tropes again and again. In today’s case, “Ford v Ferrari,” director James Mangold manages to do just that. His two leads are dynamic enough and the story engrossing enough to let us put aside for a moment the underdog-challenges-the-big-dog historical story that we see so often.
It’s the early 1960s and the Ford Motor Company is looking to increase its prestige a bit and show that it can still be innovative. A few attempts, such as a failed bid to merge with Ferrari, fail spectacularly. So marketing executive Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) and Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) decided on a bold strategy — to challenge Ferrari’s domination at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
For help they turn to former racer and current sports car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon). Shelby turns to acerbic, but talented, racer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to help him design and drive a car that can hold its own not only on the demanding track, but also against the finest Italian sports cars.
As you can guess, things will not go smoothly. And not just because Ferrari makes good cars. No, this is a true underdog story and might be appropriately titled “Shelby and Miles vs Ford vs Ferrari.” The idea that the greats, the true innovators, aren’t those wearing suits in a company’s middle management is pretty pervasive in this script. Ford doesn’t come off looking the best in this movie, which cannot be comfortable for the automobile giant. But, once again, that idea of the brilliant underdog outside the system is something that crops up in these types of films a lot.
I will say that this movie comes at you fast, and I don’t just mean the cars. If you are not already familiar with racing, there is going to be a steady stream of numbers, letters, and slang that just wash over you. It’s not enough to make the film incomprehensible, but you will get the feeling that there is a level of understanding that you are missing out on. It doesn’t help that much of what’s said comes in whispered statements through Bale’s thick British accent. It’s not so much a hinderance as a speed bump, but it’s still there.
Overall, however, the script is well paced and draws you in. Like “The Current War” from last month, this story is unfolding over a number of years, but unlike that movie, this one follows a more conventional story structure to avoid random time jumps. As you might guess for having such starts in it, production values are high and no expense was spared creating the 1960s aesthetic, whether it be corporate men in suits with fedoras and pocket squares or the bygone advertising fashion of the era.
Damon and Bale anchor this film, with Shelby’s persistence to do things the right way and assuage corporate egos, and Miles’ drive to win and do right by his wife and son. Both leads are great in their respective roles, with Damon taking the lion’s share of the inspiring speeches and Bale doing the heavy lifting when it comes to emotional acting. The pair have good chemistry playing off each other, which makes the movie a fun, easy viewing.
All of this adds up to a movie that may not be a “must see,” but could comfortably be described as a “should see.” It’s well acted and directed, with no one area of production slouching. If you are a fan of true story films or the sport of racing, it shouldn’t disappoint. And that’s worth at least a weekend afternoon in the theater.
