What we’re watching: Escape tonight with ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?'

Adaptations are a part and parcel of the movie-making business. It seems every idea can be modernized, updated, reimagined or retold. Most of the time these are pretty lackluster. But sometimes — just sometimes — a bold, new interpretation has some real staying power. That’s why if you are looking for something to watch on a night in, we are going to recommend “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” from the Coen brothers.
I’m not sure what would inspire directors Joel and Ethan Coen to take Homer’s epic “The Odyssey” and set it in Depression-era Mississippi, but I’m sure glad they did. The film starts with fast-talking and smarmy inmate Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney) escaping off a chain-gang with companions Pete Hogwallop (John Turturro) and Delmar O’Donnell (Tim Black Nelson). Before being sent to prison, Everett had buried money from an armored car robbery in a valley that’s set to be flooded as part of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The three start a fantastical journey across the Deep South in 1937. It’s not a straight adaptation of Homer, but they will run across sirens, a cyclops, lotus eaters and even a blind seer. They’ll also encounter other legends from the era including a famous bank robber, a blues musician who may or may not have sold his soul to the devil, and a certain “secret” organization of the time. It’s a bit of of wild ride as the three race against time and against the various obstacles that keep popping up in their path.
And the story beats are just one reason to fall in love with this script. Much more engaging is the fast-paced, pat-pat-pat dialogue that oozes with humor. Clooney’s Everett can’t keep his mouth shut and is constantly trying to sound smarter than he actually is, leading to all sorts of hubris-driven humor. But every character adds unique humor to the script, from Delmar’s good-natured, dim-witted remarks to the exasperated ramblings of an incumbent governor about to lose an election.
While you should come for the dialogue, definitely stay for the soundtrack. As I said, the movie is set in 1937, so the whole film is abuzz with the music of the era. The opening title credits are intercut with the three convicts escaping and are much punched up through a deft use of “Big Rock Candy Mountain.” From there, either original recordings or newer versions sung in the same style will follow, adding that extra bit of something any good film will need. Seriously, the soundtrack is half of what makes this film what it is.
Clooney, who has collaborated multiple times with the Coen brother, is in fine form here, and really playing off type of a handsome, suave leading man. His Everett is both vain and vainglorious, completely blind to his own foibles. He’s a trickster, but one you can’t help but root for as the film goes on. He’s perfectly matched by Turturro’s doubting and sullen Pete and Nelson’s happy-go-lucky and wide-eyed Delmar. The combination and interplay of the three as they run into other, equally colorful characters, is downright fantastic.
Movie escapism is big at the moment as many people are still isolated and stuck at home. And you won’t find much better escapism than “O Brother, Where Art Thou.” This sepia-tinged romp through the Depression-era is filled with excellent music, hilarity, fantastical adventures, unforgettable characters, sly references and just a hint of nostalgia.
The Coen brothers tend to be hit or miss for me, but in this unconventional adaptation of one of man’s earliest recorded classics, they have hit it out of the park.
