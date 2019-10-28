What we’re watching: ‘Current War’ unconventional, but engrossing

“The Current War” plays out almost like a history documentary with some A-list actors. It’s frantic in its pace, hitting key moments in the history of electrical invention in the late 1800s, while also introducing us to the main players whose name we know: Edison, Tesla, Westinghouse.
Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s tale of the War of the Currents was delayed a full two years due to a poor showing at Cannes and the uproar over Harvey Weinstein. But using that time to recut the film (literally, the version in theaters now is billed as the “Director’s Cut”), what he has produced captures the frenetic pace at which these American titans were trying to change the world, as well as their sometimes larger-than-life personalities.
Beginning in 1880, but proceeding through the next 12 years, the story concerns Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his plans to light up the country with his new incandescent bulb. Meanwhile, billionaire George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) has similar ambitions. He doesn’t have access to Edison’s high-quality bulbs, but he does believe that alternating electrical current, which can stretch further and is much cheaper, is superior to the direct current favored by Edison.
The two begin a race to wire up the country, while at every step Westinghouse tries to out-flank Edison, and Edison tries to discredit Westinghouse. Around and around they go and we are in it for the ride.
And what a ride that is. I used the words “frantic” and “frenetic” earlier to describe this film because it’s the best way to convey how the story moves. One minute we are in 1880 and the next it’s a few years down the line. The point here is to show all the major victories, triumphs, defeats and breakthroughs, and Gomez-Rejon chooses to have us move from one to the next with little connective tissue in between. The story loses some cohesion this way, but overall the transitions are not too jarring and the main narrative is easy enough to follow.
I’ve complained in the past about scripts telling more than showing. If anything, this movie suffers from the opposite. If you do not have a firm background of the characters and electrical engineering, it's possible that most of the time you won’t understand exactly what the characters are debating. Large titles introduce characters, dates and places. The upside (and possible downside, depending on your preference) is that this is a film where you have to pay attention to the details.
But a lot of details involve the individuals who formed the core of this great drama. For that Gomez-Rejon formed a great cast. Despite his dodgy American accent, Cumberbatch is excellent as Edison. Ambitious, driven, intemperate, sometimes underhanded and more than a little ruthless, Cumberbatch delivers a grand performance as the Wizard of Menlo Park.
His opposite is Shannon’s Westinghouse. Also ambitious — but not to a fault — cool, calculating and resourceful, Shannon gives us a man who wants to win, except he does care about the cost. Special mention must also be made of Nicholas Hoult who puts in a small part as Serbian “futurist” Nikola Tesla, who more or less captures the complex genius who was beset with … let’s call them eccentricities … later in life.
The cinematography also deserves attention, with a litany of evocative shots and rapid images that serve as narrative bridges. For example, as Edison tries to convince more people that Westinghouse’s alternating current is dangerous, we are treated to several old moving images in the style of the time of the various animals that Edison “Westinghoused.” There are several juxtapositions of events happening simultaneously that carry on throughout and add to the film's pacing.
If you are a fan of based-on-true-events movies, then this is a film for you. Trying to capture the spirit of an era, Gomez-Rejon mostly succeeds. The acting is excellence, and the story moves along, only being a bit too fast for its own good at times. It may not be conventional filmmaking, but when everything is added together it’s — if you’ll pardon the pun — electrifying.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.