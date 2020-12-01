What we’re watching: ‘Croods’ not spectacular, but is all we have

You may have noticed that new movies and trips to the theater are sort of at a premium these days. That makes any new release something of a small luxury, even if the movie itself would only get a passing glance in pre-pandemic times.
“The Croods: Dawn of a New Age” is one such movie. It doesn’t vastly redefine what an animated film can do and no one would ever call it groundbreaking. But this sequel to the almost neglected 2013 film is a solid movie, emphasizing the same themes as the first one — being open to change and new ideas.
When we last left the family of cavemen known as the Croods (get it?), they had left their isolated cave behind to seek a better life. However, father Grug (Nicholas Cage) is becoming more and more concerned about the budding romance between his daughter Eep (Emma Stone) and newcomer Guy (Ryan Reynolds). Guy in particular is searching for a place for just him and Eep, away from the rest of family.
During this same time, the family stumbles upon a walled garden paradise belonging to another small family — the Bettermans (again — get it?). Considering themselves more evolved and, well, better, this family is happy enough to take in Guy, but are not happy with their cavemen house guests.
What ultimately is set up from all of this is a web of tension that is pulling characters in all sorts of directions. Because of this, the move really does continue to explore the dynamic between holding on to tradition and family, but still being open to new ideas and ways of living. There is also the exploration that no one way of living is better than the other. The Croods may be, well, crude, but also less fearful of the wild. Meanwhile the Bettermans have creature comforts and plentiful food, but are sheltered and naïve. The movie freely explores this dynamic.
Of course it does so in your typical animated style. This is a movie aimed at children after all, so I shouldn’t make it sound like it’s a deep, intimate examination of modern social class interactions. The jokes fly fast and furious here. Some are more juvenile — there is the standard slap-stick routine you would expect — with a higher-brow joke thrown in every once and awhile. Basically, what you usually get from going to see an animated film.
That extends also to the animation itself. It’s good and bright and colorful. It doesn’t push the envelope of modern CGI technology, but it doesn’t have to. The neolithic world the Croods inhabit is full of strange creatures (wolf spiders that are literally part wolf and spider; sharkodiles, which are just what they sound like) and fantastic plants and vistas that make for fun watching.
In the end, “The Croods: Dawn of a New Age” might wind up as sidelined as the original. It’s good, but not great. Deep at times, but merely entertaining at others. It’s worth a matinee, but probably not destined to be your child’s favorite movie. However, like I said at the top, right now we might just take any movie that we can get.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.