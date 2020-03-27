What we’re watching: Catch ‘The Fugitive’ for your evening in

It’s a cinemaphile’s worst nightmare out there. Theaters being closed down and all those movies we were eagerly anticipating have been pushed back until who knows when. But if you are stuck inside self-distancing or self-quarantining and still feel like just sitting down to a good movie, here’s some help. Since there are no new releases, I’m going to do the next best thing and dive into my go-to movies.
So today we are going with a film that’s easily in my top 10 and one of those I could sit and watch time after time. With 1993’s “The Fugitive,” director Andrew Davis produced a brilliant cat-and-mouse suspense thriller that keeps you hanging on for what happens next. Throw in some memorable performances by two great actors in their prime, and this is a perfect movie to throw on when you don’t know what to watch next.
Based on the 1960s television series (even back before endless remakes were a thing), the film follows Doctor Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford). Falsely accused and convicted of murdering his wife, he is able to escape custody due to a bus crash while being transferred to prison. With nothing left to lose, he sets off to track down the one-armed man who actually killed his wife. But right behind is relentless and determined U.S. Marshall Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones), who is dogging Kimble’s every move.
The set up alone is good, but this film’s execution is amazing. Though it may seem slightly dated now (this being an age really before cell phones and other modern conveniences), the movie still holds up incredibly well. Part of that is the use of practical effects and stunts for most of the main set pieces. The bus crash that leads to Kimble’s escape is a thrilling sequence, mainly because there is no CGI involved. The scene on top of the dam shortly afterward carries the same high stakes. All this is backed up by a subtle, but fantastic soundtrack that always contributes to the underlying mood without becoming too overwhelming.
And though the action bits are great, and nowhere near as superhuman or overblown as today’s action films can be, the main substance is the plot. After the ducking and dodging are over, the script starts artfully unraveling the mystery and tackling the big questions: Why was Kimble’s wife murdered? How is he going to track the one-armed man down? And will Gerard catch him first?
Speaking of him, Jones’ sarcastic, intelligent, steely-eyed Gerard is half the reason to watch. He won an Academy Award for his portrayal, and you can see why. Though he is an antagonist, you also respect his prowess and dedication to his job — which includes putting Kimble behind bars. When his quarry exclaims “I didn’t kill my wife,” Gerard’s unflappable response is simply “I don’t care.” A separate scene showing his troupe of marshals in action is made more memorable when he tells a subordinate “I don’t bargain.”
Only a step behind is Ford’s resourceful, intelligent — but shakeable — Kimble. He becomes more hardened as the film progresses, but his greatest moments are toward the beginning when you see how scared and nervous he is. Kimble is an every-man character who makes us ask if we would do so well in a similar situation.
Those are just some of the many reasons why, if you’ve somehow never seen it or haven’t seen it in awhile, “The Fugitive” is perfect for your night at home. The movie is funny, thrilling and suspenseful while still being relatively simple and not overblown. To put it another way, it’s just a good movie. And that’s something we all need on a night in.
