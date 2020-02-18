What we’re watching: Cast makes ‘Sonic’ a movie to watch

I have to be honest; “Sonic the Hedgehog” is a better movie than it should be. After watching the trailers I went in expecting it to be juvenile, trite, formulaic and more than a little dumb. And, admittedly, it is many of those things. But anchored by a cast that director Jeff Fowler seems to have told “just have fun with it,” the film is also surprisingly diverting to watch.
So, backstory. The film is based on the popular video game franchise from Sega, so most of this won’t make that much sense, but we’ll roll with it. Sonic (voice of Ben Schwartz) is a blue hedgehog living on an idyllic island. He possesses the ability to run at super speeds, something his guardian tells him to keep hidden. When he fails to heed that warning, he is sent to the one place that might be safe from anyone who might want to use him or his abilities: Earth.
Years later, boredom and loneliness have taken their toll. He spends most of his time having an imaginary life with the people of nearby small town Green Hills, Montana, especially local sheriff’s deputy Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). But a freak outburst of his powers draw the attention of the powerful people, including egotistical and condescending Doctor Ivo Robotnik (a delightfully mad-cap Jim Carrey). Realizing that he’s being hunted once again, Sonic has to turn to Tom for help.
Gosh, can’t imagine why I went in with little faith in this film.
In many ways this story is what you expect from a kid’s film, and not the good ones. The plot is a little ham-fisted, the not-subtle-at-all lesson of learning you would do anything for your friends is as well-worn as you can get, and the story beats so recognizable you could swap in any characters or locations from other films.
But as I said up top, the cast make it worth watching. Schwartz is an almost perfect fit for the never-stops-talking Sonic, having made his chops pursuing similar voice acting roles in other mediums. He’s delightfully goofy, but amazingly, not the star of the show. That role falls squarely in the lap of Jim Carrey.
Fowler somehow let Carrey off his leash, because the actor has reached back to his “Dumb and Dumber” and “Ace Ventura” days to pull out a performance that is as zany, bizarre and hilarious. His delivery of some truly spectacular one-liners is as off-the-wall as you can get. If you are not a fan of Carrey’s, I perfectly understand, he’s not for everyone. But if you are, this is a triumphant return.
And oddly enough, Carrey is at his best when verbally sparring with Marsden. The two have a weird sort of chemistry on screen that just builds and amuses as the two trade barbs and not-so-subtle put-downs. Really, the cast is the reason you should see this film. Everything else is take-it-or-leave-it.
As a teenage from the 1990s, I will also add that if you know anything about the lore of Sonic, you can expect some great nods and Easter eggs to the video games and past animated series. The film has also done a great job of restoring Sonic’s look, after the first trailer with its more “realistic” looking Blue Blur caused fans to have a combined conniption fit.
I went in expecting to pan this movie up one side and down the other. After all, video games are notoriously hard to make into films, historically having left a trail of box office failures. But “Sonic,” much like last year’s “Detective Picachu,” has managed to both tap into a veritable font of nostalgia while simultaneously managing to mostly not destroy everyone’s childhood. “Sonic” shows they still have a ways to go to becoming truly great films, but at least this was a step in the right direction.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.