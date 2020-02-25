What we’re watching: ‘Call’ simple, but brings thrill of the wild

“The Call of the Wild” is perhaps a simple movie, but an endearing one. What director Chris Sanders manages to do in his adaptation of Jack London’s classic novel is what the original author did: give the audience a taste of the allure of the unknown frontier. Beautiful in scope, the film is a visual delight as it depicts the north as it once was.
The story centers around Buck, a rather large dog living as the pampered house pet of a judge in the Santa Clara Valley at the turn of the 19th century. However, far to the north there is a rush for gold in the Yukon. Along with it has come a call for dogs to pull sleds, and an opportunistic thief decides that Buck will fetch a high price.
Abducted from his home, Buck is crated up and shipped off to Alaska. During his sojourn as a sled dog, he learns more about humans. Particularly, that there are good masters — such as the grizzled, grieving mountain man Jack Thornton (Harrison Ford) — and bad — including the spoiled, gold-obsessed American Hal. And during it all he keeps having visions of an ancestral wolf leading him deeper and deeper into the titular wild.
Though the storyline is somewhat simplified and streamlined from the novel, it’s an engaging film as we watch Buck transition from pet to wild alpha. There are no surprises here, and things unfold more or less as you would expect. But at the same time, it still feels like enough.
Watching Buck’s time learning the literal ropes of being a sled dog, set to high-spirited music, are some of the most worthwhile parts of the film.
But the story also takes a back seat many times to the setting. More than anything else, this movie wants to put you in the Alaskan and Canadian frontier of the time. So whenever it can, it gives you rugged mountain valleys, heavy blankets of snow and more shots of the aurora borealis than you can count. There are fields of caribou, encounters with a grizzly bear, roaring springtime rivers, even an avalanche for good measure.
All in all, it reminded me of the best rides at Disneyland — you know deep down that it’s all carefully controlled and fake —- most of the previously described scenes are unapologetically CGI — but the thrill of it all still gets to you. It’s a little hard not to fall head over heels with the vision of the wild the movie paints.
The latter half of the movie is defined by the growing relationship between Buck and Thornton. Ford puts in good work as a man who is trying to get away from everything. The script never really calls for too much from such a seasoned veteran, but if you want someone to portray an older, cantankerous, grieving loner on the outskirts of civilization, Ford is a pretty solid choice.
The movie also does a good job of keeping Buck the main character, despite it being a non-speaking role. The black, golden-eyed wolf who occasionally appears is a fantastic visual cue to show the pull toward his wild instincts that the book describes.
I can’t say that this movie will satisfy everyone. The acting is good, but not exceptional, and the story is simply, though not simplistic. It’s not a large blockbuster, but still had a lot of money — not to mention care — sunk into its production. But the sense of place and wonder it instills is worth, at least in my opinion, the price of admission.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.