Animated films are all about magic. Take the story of a mundane kid, mix in a bit of the strange, unusual and weird and send them on their way to the box office. But – like with all films – some of these animated features are more magical than others. “Abominable” falls right into the middle range of this scale, neither being a wholly recycled, slapped-together-to-turn-a-profit feature nor a wondrous movie that everyone should see now. The film, from the American Dreamworks and Chinese Pearl studios, shines best at the intersection of stunning visuals and stirring music, but less lustrously in all other departments.
Set … somewhere in China (literally, the story starts in a location only referred to as “the city”), it follows Yi (Chloe Bennet), a young girl who has recently lost her father. She is distant from her mother and grandmother and is hording money from odd jobs in order to take a grand trip across all of China that her father had wanted to do as a family.
Her life is interrupted when she discovers a Yeti has taken up residence on top of her apartment building. The creature had escaped from eccentric billionaire Mr. Burnish (Eddie Izzard), who had captured it to prove to the world that it exists. With Burnish's employees on constantly lookout for the Yeti, Yi decides that she must help it return to its home in the Himalayas.
I will note that, being co-produced by a Chinese company, this movie is for all the Sinophiles out there. Yi's journey takes her across the country and is a set piece for some of its more famous natural landmarks. While perfectly intelligible, I do have to wonder if some of the plot points, sight gags and other recurring bits were intended more for a Chinese audience than an American one. Though there are plenty of gags that will appeal to all children (who wouldn't want to be found on a boat carrying a large cargo of soda, with all the ensuing repercussions?). I'll also let you be the judge of the small recurring gag of “whooping snakes.”
The plot is fine, though some of its logical consistency holds up worse than most animated films. There is a lot of backstory and motivations packed into this film, though they usually aren't explored that deeply and are resolved suddenly. It's not the best storytelling, and just a bit more exposition would have been justified.
There's nothing amazing in how the story unfolds, so that duty it turned over to the audio visual department. Yi, in story, is a violin virtuoso, and she is given plenty of opportunities to show off her skills. This is coupled often with the Yeti's penchant for performing magic, which creates an impressive combo – for example turning raindrops into flowers or riding a boat through a literal wave of petals. These bits are some of the most impressive things about the entire movie and the most fun and moving to experience.
Except those strong showings, there isn't much more to recommend “Abominable” above other animated films. There's nothing bad, per se, just not anything that memorable. The best I can say is that it will do it's job, namely entertaining the kids on an otherwise dull Saturday afternoon. It's not the most magic animated film out there, but I think you will find that it has just enough.