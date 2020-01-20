What we are watching: ‘Dolittle’ looks big, but does little

On the surface, “Dolittle,” director Stephen Gaghan’s adaptation of Hugh Lofting’s children’s books, have a lot going for it. The cast can only be described as star studded, the technology to bring a veritable menagerie of animals to life has never been better, the premise is pretty timeless, and it's coming when there is very little cinematic competition. Yet, despite all these leg ups, the film never manages to rise beyond being a simple, silly diversion. And the worst part is it doesn’t seem to have aimed to be any else.
Not so much an adaptation of any one book, the movie has simple premise — Doctor Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a human who learned how to speak to animals. He and his wife, Lily, used to travel the world, having grand adventures and helping as many animals as they could. While out adventuring on her own, Lily died, and Dolittle shut himself off from the world, sequestering himself with the animal companions now living on his estate.
Two things intrude upon his life of seclusion. The first is a boy, Stubbins (Harry Collett), who tracks down the reclusive doctor after accidentally shooting a squirrel. The second is Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado), the daughter of Queen Victoria herself who has come with an urgent need for Dolittle’s help.
The rules of storytelling are pretty standard, so you can probably guess the next bit by yourself. However, here we run into the first bits of script problems. The reasons that finally compel Dolittle et al to leave their solitude are pretty flimsy and not very well elaborated on or even thought about by the characters. The script continues in that manner using a storytelling technique I have dubbed “OK, well, that happened.” Things just pop up with little to no explanation or internal logical sense for that matter.
Whimsy is one thing, but as I said up top, the film doesn’t seem to want to aim for more than silliness. There are a few funny bits, including a tiger with mommy issues trying to win approval by eating the best people out there, but overall the humor doesn’t rise above juvenile. That will be fine for all the kids who are taken to see this, but I’m not sure how well it will entertain the adults.
At least the film has the visual side down pat. All of Dolittle’s animal friends — a shy gorilla, cold polar bear, near-sighted dog, reluctant ostrich, etc. — are marvels of modern CGI and voiced by a good deal of Hollywood star power. But more than that, the sets, props and other production aspects of the film rival the biggest of Hollywood blockbusters. A lot of money and care was poured into how this film would present itself, and it shows.
Now this was an odd choice as the next movie for Downey Jr., who has spent the last decade-plus as the tortured, egomaniacal, billionaire playboy philanthropist Tony Stark in Marvel films. He seems to relish the opportunity to just be weird and eccentric, which he does well, but it’s far from the best use of his talents. Downey Jr.’s Dolittle is lacking in the charm that needs to accompany the eccentricities. And not to pile on, but his Scottish(?) accent comes across as more than a little dodgy.
So what we are left with is another children’s film. A rather good-looking children’s film, but a children’s film nonetheless. It doesn’t try to be anything else, or make a play at adding some depth. Depending on how you feel about children’s films, that could be the decision maker in whether to see it or not. The wee ones may love it, but for anyone older, this film has little to offer.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.