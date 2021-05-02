What to do in your yard during May

During a typical May, local weather moves from pleasantly warm to undeniably hot. In this area May and June are the driest months of the year. To keep your landscape plants healthy, water and mulch become very important.
If drip irrigation is used, reset the controller to water more frequently but for the same length of time. Use a soil probe or a measured piece of rebar to ascertain the depth of moisture. For shallow-rooted plants such as annuals, perennials, cactus, groundcover and succulents, water should soak to 1 foot deep; 2 feet for shrubs; and 3 feet for trees. In general, the probe will move through moist soil but stop at dry, hard soil. Rocky soil may require multiple tries.
If hand-watering, allow time for a good soaking; don’t sprinkle. However, if plants show signs of heat stress or wilting, spray the foliage with cool water. These conditions are most apparent during mid-day and frequently on those newly planted. Container plants and flower beds usually need to be watered daily. Non-native trees and shrubs need a deep soaking once weekly. Desert-adapted trees and shrubs like to be watered every other week to prevent drought stress.
To help conserve moisture, plan to mulch all plants this month. Among products that can be used for mulch are compost, wood chips and, most used in Arizona, decomposed granite and other types of crushed rock. For best moisture retention, use a 2-inch thick rock layer beneath plants and trees.
Organic mulch such as compost or wood chips is recommended for flower beds. For potted plants, a 1-inch deep covering of the soil will help cut down on needed watering.
As temperatures increase, colorful winter annuals will begin to look weary. It will be time to pull them out and replace with heat-loving flowers. Among these are Vinca, Cosmos, Portulaca, Sunflower, Marigold, and Zinnia. Cactus, Agave, Aloe and most of the native and desert-adapted perennials can also be planted this month.
Feed roses with a liquid fertilizer every two weeks during spring’s peak bloom period. Deadhead spent blooms regularly.
Aphids, spider mites, and spittlebugs begin appearing now. These can be controlled by spraying with water from the hose or by using an insecticidal soap spray. Weekly hosing off of plants early in the morning will reduce dust and help prevent infestations.
May is the time to fertilize Palms. When feeding any plant or tree, always water both before and after applying the product according to package directions. This is also a good month to begin planting new palms.
Now is the time to get back into the habit of working in the garden early in the day, wearing protective headgear, applying sunblock, and drinking lots of water while working outside. This routine becomes even more critical during the upcoming harsh days of June.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.