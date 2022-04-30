Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, May 1
Kenny Endo Taiko Ensemble: 7 to 8:30 pm. Traditional and contemporary Japanese drumming. Taiko Center of the Pacific was established in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1994. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.
Monday, May 2
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga:11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Stretch & Balance Class:8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Women's Bible Study:9 to 10:30 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Tuesday, May 3
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group:10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Metaphysical Group:1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Sewing Bee:9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, May 4
Bible Fellowship:9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen:7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Women With Parkinson's Meeting: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Friends In Deed room A; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Thursday, May 5
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday, May 6
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. Every first and third Friday of each month through August, 2022. Starts at 6pm sharp. Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics:10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga:11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Coal Miner's Daughter: 7 to 8:30 pm. Tribute to Loretta Lynn with a collection of Conway Twitty duets. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Parkinson's Support Group Lecture:1 to 2 pm. Our lectures are on the first Friday of each month & all are welcome. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm.A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Saturday, May 7
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Live Music At The Lake:7 to 8 pm.Silk and Soul specializes in a range of music genres including soul, pop, funk and dance music, making sure there is something for everyone! Live at Sahuarita Lake Park; 15466 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita. Call 520-445-7850 for more information.
Spring Into Fashion Charity Fashion Show:11 am to 5 pm. Sponsored by The Women of Quail Creek. Visit womenqc.com RESERVATIONS to purchase tickets.
Tucson 520:5 to 10 pm. Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, & Bandelero Outlaws. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd. 520-762-1600 for information.
Tucson Girls Chorus:3 to 4:30 pm. The Tucson Girls Chorus, directed by Dr. Marcela Molina, presents a choral program performed by a diverse group of girls in grades K-12. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.