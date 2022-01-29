What’s Happening
Sunday, January 30
Green Valley Concert Band: 3 to 5 pm. The second concert of the season for the Green Valley Concert Band entitled "For the Beauty of the Earth". Two original compositions by Jack Stamp will be performed in memory of Peg Bowden. SUSD Auditorium; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. For tickets visit GVCB.org.
Pirates of Penzance : 3 to 4:30 pm. Santa Cruz Shoestring Players. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Monday, January 31
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia : 6 to 7 pm. Join us to learn how to identify and address concerns, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3 pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
New Moon Wonder - Black Moon Edition: 11 am via Zoom meeting. You may have heard of a Blue Moon, but what's a Black Moon? Find out why 2022 has no Blue Moons, but three Black Moons. Email eeducation@pima.gov or call 520-724-5375 for Zoom link.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. We share recipes and cooking videos. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, February 1
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30am to 12pm. Join us every Tuesday for frank, compassionate, confidential discussion and support. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-648-9870.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Minding Your Money Matters: 1:30 to 2:30 pm. GVR members are invited to a presentation on monitoring & growing your wealth. Anza Santa Rita Springs Center, Anza Room upstairs; 921 W Rio Fuerte, GV. 520-625-4508.
Mostly Kosher : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Strengthening Family Program: 6 to 8 pm. A 10 week program from the comfort of your home where Certified Trainers teach a curriculum that supports and improves basic family interactions skills. It is a cost free experience. Register at www.serenityfirstcounseling.com.
Wednesday February 2
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding the 10 Warning Signs : 2 to 3 pm. Join us to learn how to identify and address concerns, via Zoom meeting. Register at tinyurl.com/HomeFromHolidays or call 1-800-272-3900.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Experience the Night: 6 to 8:30 pm. View the sky through telescopes, photograph the sky with your camera, or explore the mission grounds by candlelight. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. 520-377-5061
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Guest, David Fitzsimmons, political cartoonist. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Notable Exceptions : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Ranger-Guided Tour 'The River Made Me': 10 am to 12 pm. Experience historic Tubac, the Tubac Presidio, and the Anza Trail along the river. Call to RSVP (520) 398-2252 or RSVP at TubacPresidio.org. If you have additional questions, call or email us! info@tubacpresidio.org.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, February 3
Alzheimer's Association - Healthy Living For Your Brain : 3 to 4 pm. Virtual Meeting. Join us to learn about research areas of diet & nutrition, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or 520-322-6601.
Dark Sky Astronomy Evening at Tumacacori: 5 to 8:30 pm. Astronomers on the park grounds until 8:30 pm. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. 520-377-5061
Dolan Ellis; Arizona's Official State Balladeer : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Green Valley Gardeners Seminar: 9 to 10:30 am. Guest speaker Rich Walden, farm operations manager of Green Valley Pecan Company. Free & open to the public. GVR Desert Hills auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. greenvalleygardeners.com.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
TOPS: 8 to 9:30 am. Real people. Real weight loss. Meets every Thursday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. For more information visit www.tops.org.
Friday, February 4
Alzheimer's Association - The Art of Memory: 1 to 2 pm. Every Friday in February & March. In collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. No art background necessary. For questions or to register, contact Nelly atNHBallesteros@alz.org or 520-230-1755.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Doug Moore of Friends of Madera Canyon, shares a slideshow. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
SIXTIESMANIA : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, February 5
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Live Music at the Lake: 5 to 9:30 pm. The Apocalypso steel drum band. Sahuarita Lake Park; 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Quail Creek Business Expo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home improvement, decorating, financial & insurance needs, bikes & golf cart. Sponsored by Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild. Free admission. Open to public.
Shell Shock : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Sunday, February 6
Free Park-to-Park Hiker's Shuttle: 8am to 1pm. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information on the hike, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or visit the park website at nps.gov/tuma.
The Brothers Four : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Monday, February 7
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
The Music of Simon & Garfunkel : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Women's Bible Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
