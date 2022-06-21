Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Wednesday, June 22
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Mondays through Saturdays through August 2. Meet & Greet with artist Andrea Folts, 9 to 11 a.m., on June 22. 520-648-7870.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am & 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
CSI Arivaca : 11 am to 12 pm. Detect blood; make latent fingerprints visible & learn about DNA evidence. Ages 14 - 18 years. Registration required. 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library to register; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music & recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
The Aging Brain: 4 to 5 pm. Learn about the changes happening inside your head, signs of mental decline you should be aware of, and what you can do to maintain your brain health from Lynne Oland, Ph.D. of the Center for Neurosciences Foundation. Sahuarita Library; 670 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-594-5490.
Thursday, June 23
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share joys & frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Poet's Corner: 3 to 5 pm. Come, read, listen, share your work! Meet other poets at informal gatherings. Not a poet but love poetry? Come listen, share poems of poets you admire. All are welcome! Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for information.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club; visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, June 24
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. Weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, June 25
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Green Valley Democrats Program: 3 to 5 pm. Virtual. 2022 election Arizona State Candidates Kathy Hoffman, Kris Mayes & Martin Quezada will speak & answer audience questions. Call Paul McCreary for virtual link: 970-596-1505.
Star Dazzle: 7 to 9 pm. Join us to explore beautiful desert skies. Guest speakers, activities, astronomy, vendors. Free for all ages. Anamax Park; 17501 S Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita. Parks & Rec, 520-445-7850.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, June 26
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. A bi-weekly meeting through summe to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, June 27
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd & add range of motion & strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. Meets fourth Monday every month to share recipes, cooking videos & books. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Diann, gdshively@gmail.com.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, June 28
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Crafted In Christ: 12 to 2 pm. Summer Bible study in 3 parts; June 28, July 26 and August 30. Bring sack lunch, beverages provided. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Deb, 641-425-6608.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
GVC Foundation Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Monthly Friends of the Canoa Parks meeting. The Friends of the Canoa Parks is a volunteer management group of the GVC Foundation. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-648-1936.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free & open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Paper Sculpture Class: 10 to 11:30 am. Learn to create an awesome 3-D scene with paper at the paper sculpture class for adults at the Caviglia-Arivaca Library. For ages 18+. Registration required. 520-594-5235 or stop by the Library to register, 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults & children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, June 29
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
DIY Book! : 10:30 am to 12pm. Teens 14-18 yrs; Tweens 9-13 yrs. Make a book and use it for a journal, sketchbook, note making. Registration required. 520-594-5235 or stop by Caviglia-Arivaca Library to register; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Indigo Social Club: 7 to 8:30 pm. Indigo Social Club creates a synergistic acoustic sound. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.