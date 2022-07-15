Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, July 17
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. A time to meditate and reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Monday, July 18
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd & add range of motion; strengthen & expand your awareness of yourself to aid in balancing body, mind, spirit. Class for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Page Turner's Book Club: 2:30 to 4 pm. Join us to discuss “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Tohono O'odham Online Basketry Show: 12 am to 11:59 pm. Free virtual showing of one-of-a-kind new, vintage, and sculptural pieces by created by Tohono O'odham artisans. See them at nativeseeds.org/collections/tohono-oodham-basketry. Native Seeds Search, 520-622-0830 (101).
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C.: 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, July 20
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets on first & third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 West Esperanza Blvd. 7am for breakfast, & 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for info.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults & children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for information.
The Wonderful World of Bats: 7 to 8 pm. Virtual presentation on bat species in southern Arizona — habitats, echolocation, natural history, what local species are up to as Monsoon season rolls in, and where and how to observe them. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting link to view. Pima County Natural Resources, 520-724-5375.
Wednesday, July 20
As The Page Turns - Book Club: 3 to 4 pm. Monthly book club for adults! We'll read a different book each month and engage in a discussion together. Meets virtually on the third Wednesday of every month. Register at pima.bibliocommons.com/events. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Green Valley Canine Education Session: 1 to 2 pm. Humans only, please. GVR members learn to use the right harness & lead; updates on fearful/anxious dogs, and roundtable chat. Email info@gvrcanine to RSVP. GVR Canoa Ranch Social Center; 5750 S Turquoise Canyon Dr, GV.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Hypnotic Herps: 6 to 7 pm. Virtual presentation, free. In this episode: differences between reptiles and amphibians, why Southwestern AZ is home to such a large diversity of herps & some of the threats they face. Click on link at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pima-county-natural-resources-parks-amp-recreation-30607074198. Pima County Natural Resources, 520-724-5375.
Living With Hope: 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group serving Green Valley & Sahuarita areas. Meets at Sonora Del Webb Club House third Wednesday of each month. 600 W Camino Rancheria, Sahuarita. More info: Jan at 520-393-8301.
Wednesday Night Drags: 4 to 6 pm. Open Test & Tune; track hot at 6pm. Tucson Dragway, 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com.
You Light Up My Life: 11 am to 12 pm. Ages 6 to 13. Witness remarkable properties of fluorescent/phosphorescent chemicals & minerals. Then make phosphorescent painting that will glow with different colors. Call 520-594-5235 or stop by to register at Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Thursday, July 21
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
The Aging Brain: 3 to 4 pm. Presented by Center for Neurosciences Foundation. As we age, so does our brain. Learn about the changes happening inside your head, signs of mental decline you should be aware of, and what you can do to maintain your brain health. Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
The Magical, Mysterious World of Moths: 7 to 8 pm. Free virtual presentation. Some entomologists think there may be over 500,000 moth species worldwide! Join us for a look at these remarkable insects. Click on the link for presentation at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pima-county-natural-resources-parks-amp-recreation-30607074198. Pima County Natural Resources, 520-724-5375.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W. Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, July 22
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Help Kids Back To School: The Salvation Army is asking for the community's help with school supplies for the 2022/23 school year. Please drop donations off by July 22 at Salvation Army; 555 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-625-3888
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Pete Swan Quintet: 7 to 8:30 pm. Five of the top jazz musicians in the Southwest pay tribute to the Duke in their CPAC debut performance. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Saturday, July 23
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
July Naturalist Fireside Chat: 7 to 8 pm. Free virtual presentation. News & notes on natural world. Then ask questions, share observations, connect with other nature lovers. Join us for a casual hour of talking nature! Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting link. Pima County Environmental Education, 520-724-5375.
Meet The Candidates: 3 to 5 pm virtual meeting. Candidates Sanda Clark, State Representative LD19; Lora Nastase, Sahuarita Town Council; Mike Norman, Continental School Board, will discuss their plans and positions, ending with a Q & A. To join the discussion via Zoom: greenvalleydemocrats.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 24
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.