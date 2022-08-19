Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, August 21
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first & third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. A time to meditate & reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Monday, August 22
Adventures In Birding - Wrens: 7 to 8 pm free virtual presentation. Take a dive into the undergrowth to discuss wrens. Email eeducation@pima.gov for link. Environmental Education, 520-724-5375.
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm virtual meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Every Monday and Free! Join us every Monday for a variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! No registration, free to ages 18 & up. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, August 23
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am virtual meeting. Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Free Orientation For Fall Spanish Classes: 4 to 5 pm virtual meeting. Border Community Alliance offers 3 levels of Spanish classes. Tp join orientation session, register at BCA website (https://bordercommunityalliance.org) or email Jim Hoff (jhoff@tegnos.org).
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
GriefShare Support Group: 2 to 4 pm. Grief support group.Contact Chaplain Mark Westrich at 520-648-1633. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV.
GVC Foundation Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Monthly Friends of the Canoa Parks meeting. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-648-1936.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Metaphysical Group Meeting: 1 to 2:30 pm. Topic is 'Astrology For Our Times'. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: visit gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October 2022. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Rotary Club of Green Valley: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meetings every Tuesday at Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Resort. Visit https://rotaryclubofgreenvalley.org/ for more info.
Senior Cardio Boxing: 11 am to 12 pm. 45 minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October 2022. Ask instructor how it may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, August 24
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am virtual meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Desert Hills Monsoon Concert: 6:30 pm. Enjoy incredible evening filled with an eclectic lineup of personalities, songs and musical styles. Tickets may be purchased at the church or online at https://MONSOON.BPT.ME. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV, 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Hypnotic Herps: 6 to 7 pm free virtual meeting. This episode describes differences between reptiles and amphibians, why Southwestern AZ is home to such a diversity of herps, and some of the current threats they face. To join, visit eventbrite.com/o/pima-county-natural-resources-parks .
Wednesday Night Drags: 4 to 10 pm. Track hot from 6 to 10 pm. Visit tucsondragway.com for info. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd, 520-762-9700.
Thursday, August 25
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm virtual meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain & Body. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Mom's Time Out: 9:30 to 11:30 am. Meets every other Thursday through November 17. Childcare provided. Please pre-register at sah1ag.org/about-1. Sahuarita First Assembly of God; 18180 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita; 520-648-0074.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October 2022. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Senior Cardio Boxing:11 am to 12 pm. 45 minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October 2022. Ask instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Group: 7 to 8 pm. Join us for support, conversation, and resources to assist in recovery and grief. More info at cheynamay2012@gmail.com or 806-626-2958. Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy lunch with us, meet new friends or renew old acquaintances. Open to all ages; served in Fellowship Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV.
TOT Time: A variety of interactive activities for children ages 2-5 and their parents to enjoy together. Offered at two different times. Deadline to register: August 25 at 12 pm. Go to : https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.
Valle Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club -visitors are always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, August 26
Beyond 1320 Grudge Night: 3 to 11 pm. A No Time, 1/8 Mile, No Prep, Street Style Race. Water Burnouts only. Visit tucsondragway.com for more info. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Born Country: 7 to 8 pm. This Alabama tribute band performs Alabama timeless hits in an incredible show. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. For tickets & info, visit performingartscenter.org.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Fall Virtual Code Club: 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Tweens (ages 9-13) can explore how to make websites, video games, and apps using Fierocode. No coding experience required! Registration required. Email Tween Librarian Sara with name of coder to receive Zoom information: sara.dias@pima.gov. Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 520-594-5235.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Celebrating August birthdays! Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Social Van Trip - Ignite Neon Sign Museum & Hub Ice Creamery: 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. We take clients on shopping trips and to places of interest. Call 625-4424 between 9 am to 12 pm for a reservation. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
Saturday, August 27
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile, 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Beyond 1320 Race: 8 am to 9 pm. Arizona No Prep Race & Beyond 1320 Race. Beyond 1320 Race follows the No Prep Track Surface Race. Visit tucsondragway.com for info. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Born Country: 7 to 8 pm. This Alabama tribute band performs Alabama timeless hits in an incredible show. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. For tickets & info, visit performingartscenter.org.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Pilgrim Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Are you new to the faith? Would you like to learn the basics? This course is for you! We meet Saturdays; Class ends September 10. Please RSVP to Pastor Sandy: pastor@scvumc.org or 702-461-2590.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, August 28
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.