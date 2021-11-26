Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, November 28
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Tubac Art & Wine Fiesta: 10am to 5pm. Artist booths, food trucks & live music. Tubac Village; 12 Tubac Rd, Tubac. Visit tubacaz.com/festivals for more info.
Monday, November 29
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 30
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Classics Rock : 4 to 5:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Wednesday, December 1
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. The Science of Armageddon. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 10 to 11:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, December 2
Alzheimer's Association - Caregiving During the Holiday Season: 1 to 2 pm virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
FID Tucson Mall Trip: Van leaves Friends In Deed at 10 am for Tucson Mall, and returns at 2 pm.. For a reservation, call 520-625-4424.
Green Valley Gardeners Seminar: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Guest Edna San Miguel. GVR Desert Hills Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. greenvalleygardeners.com.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must be GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
Survivor of Suicide Support Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets the first Thursday of every month. Friends In Deed; Room A 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
Friday, December 3
A Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Friday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Luminaria Nights: 5 to 9 pm. Luminarias, art and live music. Village of Tubac, Tubac. Tubac Chamber of Commerce, 520-398-2704.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Saturday, December 4
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding Behaviors In Dementia: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Birding Canoa Ranch: 8 to 9 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Civic Orchestra of Tucson- Made In America II: 3 to 5 pm. Free classical concert. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-730-3371.
Holiday Book Fair: 10 am to noon. Society of Southwestern Authors annual book fair. The Villages of Green Valley recreation center; 400 W San Ignacio, GV. Bonnie, lbpape@cox.net.
Live Music at the Lake: 5 to 9:30 pm. The Jukebox Junqies Band. Sahuarita Lake Park; 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Luminaria Nights: 5 to 9 pm. Luminarias, art and live music. Village of Tubac, Tubac. Tubac Chamber of Commerce, 520-398-2704.
Songhai Drummers : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, December 5
Community Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday Breakfast open to the public at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. Claudine Hartzell: 651-253-6977.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.