Sunday, March 13
Sahuarita Creative Arts Market: 10am to 4pm. Featuring up to 45 juried artists, exhibitors, art experiences & food trucks. Free admission. Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex; 375 W Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. saaca.org/sahuaritacreativeartsfestival.html.
The Fitzgeralds : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Canadian fiddle and step dance ensemble, performing and touring together since 2005. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Monday, March 14
Chamber Music Society: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meeting at 9:45 a.m. followed by music and more at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, GV. Betty Maurstad:
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Spring Concert: 7 to 8 pm. The Green Valley Community Chorus will perform "Portraits of America", our spring concert. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S. Camino del Sol, GV. Call 520-237-2211 for more information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Wisconsin Club of GV Dinner: 4 to 8pm. A social club for people who were either born, or at one time lived in Wisconsin. Membership is encouraged; but bring a guest. Cash Bar, Dinner & Entertainment. Visit www.WICLUBGV.square.site for tickets. Diane, 520-975-5196.
Tuesday, March 15
Adventures In Birding: 7 to 8 pm virtual lecture. To celebrate the upcoming nesting season, this month’s Adventures in Birding looks at the tremendous variety of bird nests. For meeting link, call 520-724-5375 or email eeducation@pima.gov.
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Dementia Conversation; tips on driving, doctor visits, etc. Visit https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to register and receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Spring Concert: 2:30 to 3:30 pm. The Green Valley Community Chorus will perform "Portraits of America", our spring concert. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S. Camino del Sol, GV. Call 520-237-2211 for more information.
Spanish/Mexican Land Grants: 10 to 11 am. Join Tom Sheridan, author of 'Arizona: A History' and 'Landscapes of Fraud', for an overview of ranching areas along the Santa Cruz. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Wednesday, March 16
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain & Body. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Class of '72 : 4 to 5:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Full Moon Evening Hike: 6 to 8 pm. Two mile hike on the Anza Trail. Bring a flashlight & water, wear hiking shoes, & no dogs. Meet at Anza Trailhead at 6pm. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. Call 520-377-5061 for more information.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Topic: Tango demonstration & history. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Nature For Every BODY: 9:30 to 10:30 am. Join Alex Wolfe for an outdoor experience designed for nature lovers with accessibility challenges; wheelchairs, walkers, & assistive equipment welcome. To view complete accessibility review for this location, visit the Birdability Map at https://gis.audubon.org/birdability/. Call 520-724-5375 for more info.
Parkinson's Meetings For Women, Men & Partners: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Meets 3rd Wednesday of every month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, March 17
Alzheimer's Association: 4 to 5 pm via Zoom meeting. Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Travelin' Man : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Ricky Nelson salute. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, March 18
Alzheimer's Association - The Art of Memory: 1 to 2 pm. Every Friday in February & March. In collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. No art background necessary. For questions or to register, contact Nelly atNHBallesteros@alz.org or 520-230-1755.
Anza Tour: 9 to 10 am. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza & his visit to Canoa Ranch. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Bingo Is Back!: 6 to 9 pm. Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Arivaca Action Center, 520-591-0852.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Guest Cathy Wong & Dancers perform to Hawaiian music. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
TAKE3 : 7 to 9 pm. Genre-bending trio performing their take on pop, jazz, & classical tunes. Tubac Center of the Arts; #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. Tickets/info, tubacarts.org.
Saturday, March 19
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Green Valley Democrats Meeting: 3 pm via Zoom. Guest Pastor Randy Mayer will give a presentation on border issues. For Zoom link, go to greenvalleydemocrats.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Online registration required; www.pima.gov/nrpr. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, March 20
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.