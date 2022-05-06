Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, May 8
CHRISTINE BATES - Comparative Traditions: 8:30 to 10 am via Zoom meeting. Comparative views on spirituality, social justice and pacifism/ Zoom link at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88471714760?pwd=SUFmRDZhcTlVZ2Vxb0tqNXJHZnhOdz09#success. Meeting ID : 884 7171 4760; Passcode; 970585. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; tubacmeditation.org.
Monday, May 9
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Eyeglass Recycling: 9 to 11 am. Meet once each month to sort & clean donated eyeglasses for distribution. Join the fun at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
GV Chamber Music Society Meeting: 9:45 to 10:45 am. At St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church Parish Hall for a performance program of classical music. Open to the public. St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church Parish Hall; 600 S La Canada Dr., GV. Visit gvcmsociety.org for more info..
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Range of motion; strengthen and expand awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind & spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Meditation For Everyone: 10:30 to 11:30 am. Premeditation activities to calm, then meditate. All are welcome; free. Meets at Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, May 10
A Caregiver's Guide to Finances: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Join the Alzheimer's Association virtually, to learn tips for managing someone else’s finances & how to prepare for future care costs. Register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness. Alzheimer's Association; 520-322-6601.
Alzheimer's Association - Music Sing-A-Long : 11 am to 12 pm. For those in Early Stages of Alzheimer's/Dementia that enjoy music. Join us for a virtual Music Sing-A-Long the second Tuesday of every month at 11 am. with guitarist Gene Hays. RSVP: Nally at 520.230.1755 or NHBallesteros@alz.org to receive the zoom link.
Birding Canoa Ranch: 6:30 to 8:30 am. Join a Pima County naturalist to see what birds are stopping by Canoa Ranch. Register online at apm.activecommunites.com/nrpr.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Elks BINGO every Tuesday starting at 12 pm; doors open 11 am. Enter through the West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to the public. Snacks available for purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Friends In Deed Trader Joe's Trip: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Our van takes clients to Trader Joe's the 2nd Tuesday of each month. 520-625-4424 for reservations.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, May 11
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For the Brain & Body. Join us and register today to receive the zoom link at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am & 5 to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Registered Nurse Group Monthly Meeting: 12 to 1 pm. Join the Registered Nurse Group upstairs in the 2nd floor meeting room. Continental Shopping Plaza; 210 W Continental Rd, GV. Lynne Severe, 303-947-7914.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, May 12
Alzheimer's Association: 1 to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. Dementia Conversations. Tips on Driving, Doctor Visits, and Legal & Financial Planning. Join us and register today to receive the zoom link at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique & opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 10:30 to 11:30 am. Great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about the latest activities & catch up with friends. Meets second Thursday of every month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave, GV.Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy a sit down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Info: 520-625-2612.
Friday, May 13
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Gary Allegretto: 7 to 8:30 pm. Best harmonica player you will ever hear & a remarkable singer, songwriter, guitarist and a masterful entertainer too. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, May 14
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Foam Glow 5K: Fun filled experience exposing runners/walkers to Glowing Foam and a ton of Blacklight’s all over the course. Whether you're a long term runner or a walk around the park stroller, the 3 mile course will have you glowing. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd. Free to register active.com/tucson-az/running.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Sunday, May 15
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.