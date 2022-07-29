Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, July 31
Fitness Court Orientation: Outdoor body weight circuit training center designed to improve your quality of life. Focusing on total body strength, endurance, mobility & balance. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in August, September & October; 7:30 am to 8:15 am. Registration deadline July 31, 2022. Free to 18 years and older. az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs.
Monday, August 1
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Every Monday and Free! Join us every Monday for a variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! Free to ages 18 & up. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, August 2
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets first & third Tuesday of every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant. Breakfast followed by an 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Metaphysical teacher Deb on‘methods of divination such as tarot, pendulums, etc. Bring your pendulum and tarot deck, if you wish. Free to those interested in metaphysics. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, body and relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Moanin' Frogs: 7 to 8 pm. An electrifying saxophone choir that blends genres and uplifts spirits. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, August 3
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, August 4
An Evening of Herpetofauna: 6 to 7:30 pm virtual presentation. Join us as we say good night to the lizards & a good evening welcome to the snakes. Email eeducation@pima.gov for link. Environmental Education, 520-724-5375.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Kids Cooking Class: Ages 6-13 years. Learn the basics of cooking and baking. Classes change monthly. Deadline to register is August 4th at azsahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, August 5
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. Bingo is back at Arivaca Action Center, first & third Friday of each month through August. Come early....starts at 6 pm sharp! Benefits Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
First Friday Music: 3 to 4 pm. Come join Desert Creek for memorable songs of the past including Rock, Pop, and lots of harmony! Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV, 520-594-5295.
Free Parkinson's Summer Potluck: 12 to 1 pm. Bring a dish and enjoy each other's company at 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Visit gvparkinsons.org for more information. 520-499-3858.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Gardens of Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Enjoy guided tour of gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. All ages welcome.$5 fee. Online registration required, www.pima.gov/nrpr. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.