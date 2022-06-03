Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, June 5
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Monday, June 6
Arivaca Summer Youth Program: 11 am to 3 pm. Runs June 6 to June 24. Ages 5 to 14. For parents: regarding the program, registration process or registration forms: Jayne Armour 520-373-4419. Arivaca Community Center; 36120 Mesquite Road, Arivaca.
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java , Mondays through Saturdays through August 2. Meet & Greet with Andrea Folts, 9 to 11 a.m. June 6, 20 & 22. 520-648-7870.
Camp Sahuarita: 8 am to 12 pm / 12:30 to 4:30 pm. Ages 6 to 12 years. Summer break full of adventure! Variety of field trips for morning campers. Fun-filled adventures close to home for afternoon campers. June 6 to July 29. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850 to register.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers may attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Range of motion; strengthen & expand your awareness inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, & spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using CD with music & recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Women's Bible Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, June 7
Alzheimer's Association: 1 to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Register for the zoom link: Letty, 520-322-6601, or email Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Desert Hills Lutheran Church Blood Drive: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Info & schedule appointment: 1-800-RED Cross 1-800-733-2767.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Every Tuesday at 12 pm; doors open 11am. Enter through West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to public. Snacks available for purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. First & third Tuesday of every month at Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 West Esperanza Blvd. 7 am for breakfast & 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
Metaphysical Group Meeting: 1 to 2:30 pm. Guest Kat Riegel, ‘Animal Communicator’, helps the human-pet relationship by being able to talk with a person’s pet. Free & open to people interested in metaphysics. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, body & relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults & children, plus crafts for Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Summer Arts For Youth Program: 9 am to 12 pm. Tubac Center of The Arts program for ages 6 to 13, June 7 to June 30. Tues., Wed. & Thurs. Students create different projects working with various media each week. Details & register online: tubacarts.org/summer-arts/.
Wednesday, June 8
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or Llopez@alz.org.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am & 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers may attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Registered Nurse Group Monthly Meeting: 12 to 1 pm. Join the Registered Nurse Group's monthly meeting in the upstairs 2nd floor meeting room. Masks suggested. Continental Shopping Plaza; 210 W Continental Rd, GV. Info: Lynne Severe, 303-947-7914.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using CD with music & recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, June 9
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. A forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 10:30 to 11:30 am. Great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about latest activities, & catch up with friends. Meets second Thursday of every month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more info..
Poet's Corner: 3 to 5 pm. Come, read, listen, share your work! Meet other poets at our informal gatherings. Not a poet but love poetry? Come, listen, share poems of poets you admire. All are welcome! Joyner-GreenValley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy a sit down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Info: 520-625-2612.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Books For Classrooms with speaker Linda Laird. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, June 10
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, June 11
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Saturday Night Street Rally: 6 to 11 pm. Track hot at 8 pm. Tucson Dragway, an NHRA Sanctioned Quarter Mile Dragstrip. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals; enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.