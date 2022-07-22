Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, July 24
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. Bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, July 25
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd & range of motion & strengthen; expand awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind & spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, July 26
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm virtual presentation. Learn about research areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagements & use hands-on tools to plan for Healthy aging. Register today to receive the zoom link. Email Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Crafted In Christ: 12 to 2 pm. Summer quilting Bible study in 3 parts; June 28, July 26 and August 30, Noon to 2 p.m. Bring a sack lunch, beverages provided. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Deb, 641-425-6608.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Guest speaker Doris Schatz discusses her discovery of a German energy healer. Free to those interested in metaphysics. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
GVC Foundation: 9 to 10 am. Monthly Friends of Canoa Parks meeting. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-648-1936.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: visit gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Printmaking Workshop For Adults: 10 to 11 am. Artistic process involving the transfer of an image from one surface to another, often paper or fabric. Learn tips & tricks. All supplies provided. To register: 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Sports FUNdamentals For Kids: registration 8 am to 12 pm. For ages 3 to 6 years with parent participation. Kids learn basics of each sport, with a new one each month. Registration : az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Deadline: July 26th. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.
Wednesday, July 27
Amazing Murals: 9 am to 1 pm. Ages 9 - 18 years. Use techniques like those in local murals and draw inspiration from our area landscapes. You will sketch your ideas for a large-scale art piece, then work together to design a community mural for someplace in Arivaca! Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235.
Arts & Crafts For Kids: registration deadline July 27th. For ages 6 through 13 years. Explore variety of art mediums & techniques each week. August 3 through 31, 2022. Register at az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, July 28
Free Movie Screening: 1 to 5 pm. The life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Visitors receive free snack pack! Raffle prizes, including a tablet, free health screenings and Covid vaccinations, community health resource info tables & presentation on Rx drug risks of misuse, resistance, and proper storage/disposal of prescriptions. Free tickets available at: tinyurl.com/freemovieELVIS Questions? Call 520-223-0624. Desert Sky Cinema; 70 W Duval Mine Rd, GV.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Poet's Corner: 3 to 5 pm. Come, read, listen, share your work! Meet other poets at our informal gatherings. Not a poet but love poetry? Come, listen, share poems of poets you admire. All are welcome! Joyner-GreenValley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy lunch with us, meet new friends or renew old acquaintances. Open to all ages and is served in the Fellowship Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free and open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for info.
The Five Senses: 3 to 4 pm. Presented by Center for Neurosciences Foundation. Discover how five senses are related to our brains & how it all works to allow us to experience the world around us. Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
TOT Time: Interactive activities for children ages 2 through 5 and parents to enjoy together. Register az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Deadline: Thursday, July 28, at 12 pm. Anamax Recreation Center, 520-445-7850.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, July 29
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. Weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen & other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Saturday, July 30
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
GVS Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament: 7:30 am to 1 pm. 4-Person Scramble; 7:30 am shotgun start. Golf, range balls, lunch, and prizes. Chamber Foundation Adopt-a-Golf Ball 50/50 Raffle Ball Drop at 1:00 PM. Details & registration: GreenValleySahuarita.com. GVS Chamber of Commerce; 275 W Continental RD, GV.
Roasted Rattler: 5 to 10:30 pm. Classes: Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws. Tucson Speedway, 11955 S Harrison Rd; tucsonspeedway.com; 520-762-1600.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit historic buildings & corrals; enjoy special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 31
Fitness Court Orientation: An outdoor body weight circuit training center designed to improve your quality of life. Total body strength, endurance, mobility and balance. Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays in August, September and October, 7:30 am to 8:15 am. Registration opens July 1, 2022; deadline is July 31, 2022. Free to 18 years and older. Go to : az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs.