Wednesday, April 13
Alzheimer's Association: 3 to 4 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Registered Nurse Group Monthly Meeting : 12 to 2 pm. Potluck lunch at 12pm, meeting starts at 1pm. Karen Williams of PCC will be presenting a short information session, and Morgan Hartford from the Alzheimer's Association will follow to discuss Alzheimer's. Continental Shopping Plaza, upstairs 2nd floor meeting room, 210 W Continental Rd, GV. Lynne Severe, 303-947-7914.
Sons of Orpheus: 7 to 8:30 pm. Founded and led by the distinguished tenor Grayson Hirst, this community-based men’s choral organization is comprised of men from all walks of life. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC, 520-399-1750.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Thursday, April 14
Alzheimer's Association: 6 to 7 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar: 9 to 10:30 am. Guest Lorna Mitchell will discuss growing vegetables in the heat of a Green Valley summer. Free & open to the public. Masks recommended. GVR Desert Hills Center auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Visit greenvalleygardeners.com for more information.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share joys and frustrations of writing. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Metaphysical Group: 3 to 4:30 pm. Metaphysical group meets. Topic: Sacred Geometry Practice of Using Crystals on a Grid Pattern. Learn about the different geometries/arrangements a person can use with their crystals to create intentions and manifest things into their lives. Lecture followed by a hands-on guided set up of some grid patterns. Meets at Las Campanas; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 10:30 to 11:30 am. This is a great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about the latest activities, and catch up with friends. Meets second Thursday of every month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave, GV.Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
SOUL Lunch: 11am to 12:30pm. Enjoy a sit down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. For more information, call 520-625-2612.
Friday, April 15
Art of Memory: 11 am to 12 pm. The Alzheimer's Association in collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to people with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias, with or without an art background. To register, contact Nallelhy Ballesteros at 520-20-1755 or nhballesteros@alz.org to RSVP.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Sylvia from SAV discusses 'SCAMS'. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, April 16
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Bunny Bonanza: 9 to 11 am. Children of ALL ages are invited to join us for this year's Bunny Bonanza! Egg hunt, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny. Anamax Recreation Center & Park; 17501 S Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita.Info at 520-445-7850.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Worship For All: 10 to 11:15 am. You're invited to celebrate the resurrection of Christ at our Easter morning worship. Easter egg hunt for children following service. All are welcome! Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church; 71 E Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-282-4085.
Monday, April 18
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding & Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors. To receive Zoom link, register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ Letty, 520-322-6601.
Alzheimer's Association Mindful Mondays: 10 to 11 am virtual. Join us for mindful breathing, gentle movement, & tips for grateful living. These activities are open to people in the early stages of Alzheimer's / dementia. To register, contact Nallelhy Ballesteros at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Living With Wildlife: 11 am to 12 pm. Learn how to deal with the wildlife in your yard. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Hurta, GV. Charlene/Green Valley Gardeners, 520-829-0399.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, April 19
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. Dementia Conversation. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
AAUW Green Valley Branch Meeting: 9:10 to 10:30 am via Zoom meeting. Guest Olivia Miller tells the story of the theft and return of the Woman - Ochre painting by celebrated abstract expressionist, William de Kooning, from the U of A Museum of Art in 1985. Contact Kathy Davisson at kadavisson@yahoo.com for a Zoom link.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Reunion - Beatles Get Back: 7 to 8:30 pm. This ultimate Beatles tribute features the world's greatest veteran Beatles look and sound alike artists, performing a tribute to John, Paul, George & Ringo like none you've ever seen. CPAC, 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.
Rotary Club of Sahuarita Chartering: 6 to 8 pm. Join us for light hors d'oeuvres, networking and celebration of the new Rotary Club of Sahuarita. Distinguished guests will be part of our program. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary, please plan to attend. Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse; 15455 S Camino Lago Azul, Sahuarita.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.