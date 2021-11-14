Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or those for community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, November 14
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, November 15
Alzheimer's Association Effective Communication Strategies: 10 to 11 am. Virtual meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
GriefShare 'Surviving the Holidays' Seminar: 1 to 3:30 pm. Help for those dealing with grief during the holidays. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, GV. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 16
A League of Women Voters' Look at the Electoral College : 9:10 to 10:30 am. Meeting open to public. For zoom link, contact Kathy kadavisson@yahoo.com or 248-762-1216.
Alzheimer's Association - Managing Caregiver Stress : 10 to 11 am virtual meeting.Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Alzheimer's Association - Dementia Conversation: 2 to 3 pm virtual meeting.Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club meeting: 1 to 3 pm. Friend In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Marshall, 520-909-8384.
The Declaration of Independence : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Wednesday, November 17
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 10 to 11:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Raptor identification. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tribute to Emmylou Harris : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Thursday, November 18
Alzheimer's Association - 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 6 to 7 pm virtual meeting.Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Anza Tour: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
FID Tucson Mall Trip: Van leaves Friends In Deed at 10 am for Tucson Mall, and returns at 2 pm.. For a reservation, call 520-625-4424.
GVR NeedleArt Club: 6 to 8 p.m. at GVR Casa Paloma 1 Rec Center. Knitters, crocheters, needlepoint, cross stitch & more. Vicky: 520-269-7587.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must be GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Raptor identification. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Friday, November 19
A Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Friday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Painting the Cosmos Exhibit: 10 am to 4:30 pm. Nov 2021 - Jan 2, 2022. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. 520-398-2371.
Tubac Center of the Arts: Member's juried exhibit. Runs through January 2, 2022. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. Karon, 520-398-2371.
Saturday, November 20
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble: 7 to 9 pm. Tubac Center of the Arts; 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. 520-398-2371.
Sunday, November 21
Community Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday Breakfast open to the public at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. Claudine Hartzell: 651-253-6977.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, November 22
Green Valley Vegan Group: 12 to 1 pm. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat, pambrosic@gmail.com.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, November 23
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Wednesday, November 24
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, November 25
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
Thanksgiving SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Traditional Thanksgiving sit-down dinner in the fellowship hall. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 520-625-2612.
Friday, November 26
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
GVR NeedleArt Club: 2 to 4 p.m. at GVR Casa Paloma 1 Rec Center. Knitters, crocheters, needlepoint, cross stitch & more. Vicky: 520-269-7587.
Saturday, November 27
Birding Canoa Ranch: 8 to 9 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, November 28
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.