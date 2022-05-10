Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Wednesday, May 11
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For the Brain & Body. Join & register to receive Zoom link at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Registered Nurse Group Monthly Meeting: 12 to 1 pm. Join the Registered Nurse Group upstairs in the 2nd floor meeting room. Continental Shopping Plaza; 210 W Continental Rd, GV. Lynne Severe, 303-947-7914.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, May 12
Alzheimer's Association: 1 to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. Dementia Conversations. This program will provide tips on Driving, Doctor Visits, and Legal & Financial Planning. Join us and register today to receive the zoom link.To receive Zoom link, register at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 10:30 to 11:30 am. This is a great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about the latest activities, and catch up with friends. Meets second Thursday of every month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave, GV.Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
SOUL Lunch: 11am to 12:30pm. Enjoy a sit down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. For more information, call 520-625-2612.
Friday, May 13
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Gary Allegretto: 7 to 8:30 pm. Not only is Gary the best harmonica player you will ever hear, he's a remarkable singer, songwriter, guitarist and a masterful entertainer too. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Call 520-399-1750 for information.
Saturday, May 14
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Foam Glow 5K: Foam Glow is a fun filled experience exposing runners/walkers to Glowing Foam and a ton of Blacklight’s all over the course. Whether you're a long term runner or a walk around the park stroller, the 3 mile course will have you glowing. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd. Free to register active.com/tucson-az/running.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Sunday, May 15
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Monday, May 16
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm.Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd, Range of motion, strengthen and expand awareness of yourself, aid in balancing body, mind, spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Mindful Mondays: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Are you in the Early Stage of Alzheimer's/dementia? Take a break & learn about mindfulness! Mindful breathing, gentle movement, tips for grateful living. Nallelhy at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org to receive the Zoom link.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class with CD music & recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, May 17
Alzheimer's Association: 1 to 2 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Join us and register to receive Zoom link at action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Every Tuesday at 12 pm; doors open 11am. Enter through West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to the public. Snacks available. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets first and third Tuesday of every month at Arizona Family Restaurant at 7 am for breakfast & 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults & children, plus crafts for Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.