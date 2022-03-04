Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Monday, March 7
Alzheimer's Association: 11 to 12 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Bringing Nature Home: 11 am to 12 pm. This presentation focuses on bringing beauty & diversity into the home garden. Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. Charlene / Green Valley Gardeners, 520-829-0399.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
HARPFUSION : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Order Up! Coleoptera, Part 1: 7 to 8 pm virtual meeting. The Order Up! series introduces a different order of insect or arachnid in each installment, covering key characteristics, habits, and species, with a particular focus on those found in southern AZ. For meeting link email eeducation@pima.gov or call 520-724-5375.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Women's Bible Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, March 8
Alzheimer's Association - Music Sing-A-Long : 11 am to 12 pm. Do you know anyone in the Early Stages of Alzheimer's/Dementia that enjoys music? If so, join us for our virtual Music Sing-A-Long the second Tuesday of every month at 11 am. Our guitarist Gene Hays will have preselected songs but suggestions are welcomed. RSVP with Nally at 520.230.1755 or NHBallesteros@alz.org to receive the zoom link.
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friends In Deed Trader Joe's Trip: 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Our van takes clients to Trader Joe's the 2nd Tuesday of each month. Call 520-625-4424 for reservations.
Friends In Deed Tucson Mall Trip: 10am to 2pm. Our van takes clients to Tucson Mall one Thursday per month. For reservations, call 520-625-4424.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
The American Legal System : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Wednesday, March 9
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Community Shred Event: 9 am to 12 pm. 100% of proceeds go to The Animal League of Green Valley. Hosted by Guaranteed Rate. Event held in parking lot at 140 W Duval Mine Rd #106, GV. Rob Sanchez, 520-338-8254.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Mountain Lions; Apex Predators of the Santa Catalina Mountains. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Registered Nurse Group Monthly Meeting: 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Bring a bag lunch if you'd like, masks recommended. Continental Shopping Plaza, upstairs 2nd floor meeting room; 210 W Continental Rd, GV. Lynne Severe, 303-947-7914.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Thursday, March 10
Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar: 9 to 10:30am. Guest Stephanie Vickers of Civano Growers will discuss plants available for sale at the GVG annual spring plant sale at Desert Meadows Park, March 17-19. Masks recommended. Free and open to the public. GVR Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. For info, greenvalleygardeners.com.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GV Roadrunners RV Club Meeting: 8:30 to 9:30 am. Join the fun! Members & guests welcome. Manuel's Restaurant; 121 W Duval Rd, GV. John, 971-409-1843.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Meditation Classes: 3 to 4 pm. Must be a GVR member. Meets every Thursday at GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room, 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Parkinson's Meet & Greet: 10:30 to 11:30 am. This is a great way to meet others with Parkinson’s, hear about the latest activities, and catch up with friends. Meets second Thursday of every month at Posada Java Patio; 665 S Park Centre Ave, GV.Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
SOUL Lunch: 11am to 12:30pm. Enjoy a sit down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. For more information, call 520-625-2612.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Quintet : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, March 11
Alzheimer's Association - The Art of Memory: 1 to 2 pm. Every Friday in February & March. In collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. No art background necessary. For questions or to register, contact Nelly atNHBallesteros@alz.org or 520-230-1755.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Birding Canoa Ranch: 8 to 9 am. All ages welcome, limited group sizes. No talking & no pets. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. Contact eeducation@pima.gov or call 520-724-5375.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Guest Russ Shaw plays guitar. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
George Strait Tribute : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
Stargazing at Historic Canoa Ranch: 7 to 9 pm. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. All ages welcome & free. Registration required at https://march_stargazing_canoa.eventbrite.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, March 12
4th Annual Santa Gertrudis Day Anza Days: 10am to 3pm. Celebrate the Feast Day of Santa Gertrudis. Architectural discussion tour of St. Ann’s Church, Anza’s rededication of the Church, talks about the Dark Ages from Santa Gertrudis. Ridera, Food and Belgian beer garden. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park & Museum; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2704.
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Bird Walk : 8 to 9 am. Beginners welcome. 2nd Saturdays, March-April. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. 520-377-5060.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
George Strait Tribute : 3 to 4:30 pm, and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Green Valley Democrats Meeting: 1:30 pm via Zoom. Guest speaker Honorable Stanley Feldman, former Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. For Zoom link, go to greenvalleydemocrats.org.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Sahuarita Creative Arts Market: 10am to 5pm. Featuring up to 45 juried artists, exhibitors, art experiences & food trucks. Free admission. Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex; 375 W Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. saaca.org/sahuaritacreativeartsfestival.html.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Online registration required; www.pima.gov/nrpr. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, March 13
Sahuarita Creative Arts Market: 10am to 4pm. Featuring up to 45 juried artists, exhibitors, art experiences & food trucks. Free admission. Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex; 375 W Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. saaca.org/sahuaritacreativeartsfestival.html.
The Fitzgeralds : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Canadian fiddle and step dance ensemble, performing and touring together since 2005. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.