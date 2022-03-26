Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, March 27
Girls Golf FUNdraiser: 1 to 3 pm. Raffle prizes & free swing lessons from local LPGA/PGA professional Marvol Barnard. All proceeds support Green Valley - Sahuarita LPGA Girls Golf program. Haven Golf Course; 110 N Abrego Dr, GV. 520-625-4281.
Monday, March 28
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Meditation For Everyone: 3 to 4 pm. Premeditation activities to calm the body and mind, then meditation. Joyner-Green Valley Library large meeting room; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. We share recipes and cooking videos. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Pat sitaaraa@aol.com or 216-785-4770.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, March 29
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, March 30
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Topic: What Place Is This? photography presentation. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, March 31
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Sahuarita/Green Valley Artisan Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Benefits the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank. Big Lots parking lot at 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. Donna, 520-268-7299.
Friday, April 1
Bingo Is Back!: 6 to 9 pm. Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Arivaca Action Center, 520-591-0852.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Join us for Folk Dancers From Around the World. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Friends In Deed 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair Trip: Van leaves from Friends In Deed at 9:30 am. To make a reservation, call 520-625-4424. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV.
HARVEY A Play by Mary Chase : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Parkinson's Support Group Lecture: 1 to 2 pm. Our lectures are on the first Friday of each month & all are welcome. GVR Las Campanas Center; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
Saturday, April 2
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Excercise! I Thought You Said Extra Fries: 11 am to 12:30 pm. The Parkinson's Support Group of Green Valley is having a Kick-Off Event. Four area exercise programs helping those with Parkinson's will be spotlighted. Free & open to public. GVR Desert Hills Rec Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-499-3858.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
HARVEY A Play by Mary Chase : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Live Music At The Lake: 7 to 8 pm. Ruta Mezcal is a 3- 4 piece band formed in 2020. The idea is to explore and fusion rhythms like rumba, salsa and son, and create a great musical experience for the audience. Live at Sahuarita Lake Park; 15466 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita. Call 520-445-7850 for more information.