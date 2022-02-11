Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, February 13
Annual Tubac Festival of the Arts: 10 am to 5 pm.The February Tubac Fine Arts Festival has a 63-year tradition and is Southern Arizona’s longest running art festival. The 2022 festival runs February 9th - 13th. For information, call 520-398-2704.
Music in the Valley Concert: 3 to 4 pm. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a concert celebrating Love. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Call 520-625-5023 for information.
Monday, February 14
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors : 10 to 11 am. Virtual Meeting. Join us to learn about strategies to help via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601to receive Zoom link.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Wisconsin Club: 4 to 6 pm. Meets 2nd Mondays of each month through April, 2022. Email wiclubgv@gmail.com for more information.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, February 15
AAUW February Program: 9:10 to 9:30 am. via Zoom. Speaker Connie Williams will discuss Arizona's water challenges & effects of climate change on our region. For Zoom link email kadavisson@yahoo.com or call 248-762-1216.
Alzheimer's Association - Effective Communication Strategies: 1 to 2 pm. Virtual Meeting. Join us to learn about strategies to help, via Zoom meeting. Register at Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601 to receive Zoom link.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Mr. Boogie Woogie's Bourbon Street Bash : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm.CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Create quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, February 16
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Country Boy - John Denver & James Taylor Tribute : 4 to 5:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm.CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Ten Typical PI Cases. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Parkinson's Meetings For Women, Men & Partners: 1 to 2 pm.Group sharing meeting for information and support. Meets 3rd Wednesday of every month. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org for more information.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Thursday, February 17
Country Boy - John Denver & James Taylor Tribute : 7 to 8:30 pm.CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friends In Deed Tucson Mall Trip: 10am to 2pm. Our van takes clients to Tucson Mall one Thursday per month. For reservations, call 520-625-4424.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Our members strive to support each other in their efforts to craft various types of writing through discussion and critique. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Meditation Classes: 3 to 4 pm. Must be a GVR member. Meets every Thursday at GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room, 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
TOPS: 8 to 9:30 am. Real people. Real weight loss. Meets every Thursday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. For more information visit www.tops.org.
Friday, February 18
Alzheimer's Association - The Art of Memory: 1 to 2 pm. Every Friday in February & March. In collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to those with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias. No art background necessary. For questions or to register, contact Nelly atNHBallesteros@alz.org or 520-230-1755.
Arizona Artist Blacksmith Exhibition: 9am to 5pm. Botanical Blacksmiths' exhibit on display in the Presidio's historic gardens. Runs through March 31, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Blondes Have More Fun : 4 to 5:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm.CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Guest Pam Wigginton discusses 'Exploitation of the Elderly'. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm.A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Fridays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Wolfe Boward: 7 to 9 pm. Live performance art. Tubac Center of the Arts; #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac. exhibitions@tubacarts.org, 520-398-2371.
Saturday, February 19
16th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser: 10 am to 1:30 pm. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Chris, 520-625-5966.
Enneagram Workshop: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center, 2247 E. Frontage Road #2, Tubac. Info & cost: drcabates@gmail.com
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Shaw D. Kinsley Lecture Series: 2 to 3 pm. Jack Lasseter, "The Sonoran Desert, This Place Where We Live." Tubac Presidio Park; 1 Burruel Street, Tubac. Call to RSVP (520) 398-2252.
Sunday, February 20
Brent Land presentation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. “Understanding Suffering” at Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center, 2247 E. Frontage Road #2, Tubac. Info: drcabates@gmail.com
Monday, February 21
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. We share recipes, cooking videos, and have books / DVDs to borrow. Meets the 4th Monday of every month at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. For more information contact Pat at sitaaraa@aol.com or call 216-785-4770.