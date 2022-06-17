Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, June 19
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. A time to meditate and reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for information.
Monday, June 20
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Mindful Mondays. Are you in the early stages of Alzheimer's or Dementia? Join us to relax & slow down. Contact Nallelhy at 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org to receive the Zoom link.
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Mondays through Saturdays through August 2. Meet & Greet with artist Andrea Folts, 9 to 11 a.m., on June 20 & 22. 520-648-7870.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd & range of motion, strengthen, expand your awareness to aid in balancing body, mind & spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Mindful Mondays: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Are you in the Early Stage of Alzheimer's/dementia? Need to relax and slow down? Take a break and learn about mindfulness! Mindful breathing, gentle movement, tips for grateful living. Nallelhy: 520-230-1755 or Nhballesteros@alz.org to receive Zoom link.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, June 21
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets first and third Tuesday of every month at Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 West Esperanza Blvd. at 7am for breakfast & 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
GV Stamp, Coin and Collectables Club: 1 to 3 p.m. Meets 3rd Tuesday every month at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Info: Marshall 520-909-8384 or Joyce 520-682-8424.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center will be open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Weekly Tuesday meetings. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, June 22
Alzheimer's Association: 5 to 6 pm via Zoom meeting. Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Art Show: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whimsy of Andrea art display at Posada Java running Mondays through Saturdays through August 2. Meet & Greet with artist Andrea Folts, 9 to 11 a.m., on June 22. 520-648-7870.
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
CSI Arivaca : 11 am to 12 pm. Detect blood using luminol spray . Make latent fingerprints visible using a ninhydrin spray. Learn about DNA evidence. Ages 14 - 18 years. Registration required. 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library to register; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
The Aging Brain: 4 to 5 pm. Learn about changes happening inside your head, signs of mental decline you should be aware of & how to maintain your brain health from Lynne Oland, Ph.D. of the Center for Neurosciences Foundation. Sahuarita Library; 670 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. 520-594-5490.
Thursday, June 23
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys & frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Poet's Corner: 3 to 5 pm. Come, read, listen, share your work! Meet other poets at our informal gatherings. Not a poet but love poetry? Come, listen, share poems of poets you admire. All are welcome! Joyner-GreenValley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free & open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for info.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, June 24
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, June 25
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Green Valley Democrats Program: 3 to 5 pm. Virtual. 2022 election Arizona State Candidates Kathy Hoffman, Kris Mayes, and Martin Quezada will speak and answer audience questions. Call Paul McCreary for virtual link: 970-596-1505.
Star Dazzle: 7 to 9 pm. Join us as we explore our beautiful desert skies. Guest speakers, activities, astronomy & vendors. All ages; free to attend. Anamax Park; 17501 S Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita. Parks & Rec, 520-445-7850.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit historic buildings & corrals & enjoy special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Sunday, June 26
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. Bi-weekly meeting through summer, learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.