Sunday, June 26
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. Bi-weekly meetings through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, June 27
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd plus range of motion, strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself & aid in balancing body, mind & spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using CD music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Vegan For Health: 12 to 1 pm. Meets fourth Monday every month to share recipes, cooking videos & books. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Diann, gdshively@gmail.com.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C.: 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, June 28
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or email at Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Crafted In Christ: 12 to 2 pm. Summer Bible study in 3 parts; June 28, July 26 and August 30, Noon to 2:00, Bring a sack lunch, beverages provided. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Deb, 641-425-6608.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
GVC Foundation Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Monthly Friends of the Canoa Parks meeting. The Friends of the Canoa Parks is a volunteer management group of the GVC Foundation. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-648-1936.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Paper Sculpture Class: 10 to 11:30 am. Learn to create an awesome 3-D scene with paper at the paper sculpture class for adults at the Caviglia-Arivaca Library. For ages 18+. Registration required. Call 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library to register; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, June 29
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
DIY Book! : 10:30 am to 12p m. Teens 14-18 yrs; Tweens 9-13 yrs. Make a book and use it for a journal, sketchbook, note making, or whatever your heart desires! Registration required: 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library to register; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Indigo Social Club: 7 to 8:30 pm. From the heart of The Old Pueblo with a distinctly Sonoran Desert vibe, Indigo Social Club creates a synergistic acoustic sound. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, June 30
Alzheimer's Association: 10 to 11 am via Zoom meeting. Managing Money; A Caregiver's Guide to Finances. Register today to receive the zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601, or Llopez@alz.org.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club, Visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, July 1
BINGO Is Back!: 6 to 8 pm. Come early.... starts at 6 pm sharp! Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Co-Ed Softball League: Sign up as a team or enroll as a free agent on our co-ed softball league. Games professionally officiated & follow ASA softball regulations; no prior experience needed. Register by Friday, July 1, 2022. Visit https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs for info. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Free Parkinson's Summer Potluck: 12 to 1 pm. Bring a dish and enjoy each other's company at 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Visit gvparkinsons.org for more info. 520-499-3858.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen & other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, July 2
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday, across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Independence Day 50 & Fireworks: 5 to 11 pm. Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws and fireworks! Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd, tucsonspeedway.com.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 3
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. Time to meditate & reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.