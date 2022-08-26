Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Sunday, August 28
Citizen Police Academy: Ages 18 and up. The Town of Sahuarita is seeking candidates to attend its Sahuarita Department Citizen Police Academy: eight sessions over seven weeks in September/October, for those who live, work or are associated with the town. Learn about what it's like to be an SPD officer and get hands-on experience. Info: email Sgt. Mike Blevins at mblevins@sahuaritaaz.gov.
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, August 29
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Senior Game / Card Club: 1 to 2:30 pm. Every Monday! Join us every Monday for a variety of card and board games. Bring a friend or make a new one here! No registration necessary. Free to ages 18 and over. Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S Camino de Las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, August 30
Alzheimer's Association: 3 to 4 pm virtual meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Auditions For Actors: Wanted: Actors for Shoestring’s Fall Show, RIPCORD, by David Lindsay-Abaire. Auditions August 30 and August 31 at 6 pm in the CPAC theater for this delightful comedy. Directed by Susan Voorhees and Chad Eggan. No preparation necessary; script available online. Performances run Oct. 28 – Nov. 6, 2022. Visit https://santacruzshoestringplayers.com/ for more information.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Crafted In Christ: 12 to 2 pm. Summer quilting Bible study. Bring a sack lunch, beverages provided. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Deb, 641-425-6608.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
GriefShare Support Group: 2 to 4 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church holding GriefShare, a grief support group, this fall in Fellowship Hall. Contact Chaplain Mark Westrich, 520-648-1633, with questions or interest in joining the group. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or 520-499-3858.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 am. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Rotary Club of Green Valley: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meetings every Tuesday at Grill on the Green at Canoa Ranch Golf Resort. Visit https://rotaryclubofgreenvalley.org/ for more info.
Senior Cardio Boxing:11 am to 12 pm. 45 minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October. Ask instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, August 31
Alzheimer's Association: 9 to 10 am virtual meeting. Effective Communication Strategies. Email Letty Lopez at Llopez@alz.org for Zoom link to meeting. 520-322-6601.
Arts & Crafts For Kids: Ages 6 through 13 years. Explore a variety of art mediums & techniques each week. Register: az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Basketball Open Gym: 6 to 8:30 pm. Free for ages 16 and older. Open gym runs every Wednesday through October. Copper View Elementary School; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita. Sahuarita Parks & Rec; 520-445-7850.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball v Desert View: 6 to 7 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more information. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Sports FUNdamentals For Kids: Ages 3 to 6 years with parent. Introduction to sports. Register at : https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com. Registration deadline August 31, 2022. Sahuarita Parks & Rec 520-445-7850.
Walden Grove Red Wolves Volleyball v Thatcher: 6 to 7:30 pm. Go Red Wolves! Visit susd30.us for more info. Walden Grove HS; 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita.
Thursday, September 1
Art of Memory: 10 am to 12 pm. The Alzheimer's Association, in collaboration with Tucson Museum of Art, offers a fine arts program to people with Alzheimer's or other related dementias. Individuals with or without a background in art can express themselves and engage in virtual social interaction, enhancing communication and boosting self-esteem. Questions or for registerL 520.230.1755 or NHBallesteros@alz.org.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Library Resource Tech Help: 2 to 3 pm. Get one-on-one help with a variety of the library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, movies & TV, and music. Joyner-GreenValley Library; 601 N La Canada DR, GV - 520-594-5294.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Pilates Plus: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 55 minute class every Tuesday & Thursday through October. Practice controlled exercises that engage the mind and condition the body. To register, visit secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Senior Cardio Boxing:11 am to 12 pm. 45 minute class Tuesday & Thursday, through October. Ask instructor how this class may help symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/AZ/sahuarita-az/catalog/index to register. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation; 520-445-7850.
Valle Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club - visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, September 2
1st Friday Culver's Cars & Custard: 4 to 7:30 pm. An open Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hosted event. In the large lot west of Culver's at 18810 S Nogales Hwy, Sahuarita. Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts: carnuts.org.
Bingo Is Back: 6 to 8 pm. Bingo is back at Arivaca Action Center, every first and third Friday of each month through November. Come early....starts at 6 pm sharp! Benefits the Arivaca Fire Auxiliary. Arivaca Action Center; 15925 Universal Ranch Rd, Arivaca.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Fall Virtual Code Club: 3:30 to 4:30 pm virtual meeting. Weekly time for tweens ages 9-13 to meet and explore how to make websites, video games, and apps using Fierocode. Come have fun! No coding experience required! Registration required. Email Tween Librarian Sara with name of coder to receive Zoom information: sara.dias@pima.gov. Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 520-594-5235.
Friday Night Drags: 4 to 11 pm. Open test & tune; track hot from 6 to 8 pm. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Parkinson's Support Group Lecture: 2 to 3 pm. Parkinson Voice Project; speaking with intent. All are welcome to attend. Community Center at La Posada; 780 S Park Centre Ave, GV. Visit support@gvparkinsons.org , or call 520-499-3858 for info.
Season Opener Sahuarita Mustang Football v Buena: 7 to 8:30 pm. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more info. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Sahuarita Mustangs Volleyball TUSD Tournament: 12 to 3 pm. Sahuarita High School Volleyball TUSD Tournament at Palo Verde High Magnet School. Mustangs v Buena/Catalina/University. Go Mustangs! Visit susd30.us for more information. Sahuarita HS; 350 W Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita.
Teen Cuisine: Registration deadline: Sept. 2, 2022. Learn how to cook or practice your existing skills at this cooking class for teenagers! All skill levels are welcome. Register at : https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services; 520-445-7850.
Saturday, September 3
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday.Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Hot Shot 75: 4 to 10 pm. Super Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits, Bandolero Outlaws. Visit tucsonspeedway.com for info. Tucson Speedway; 11955 S Harrison Rd; 520-762-1600.
Labor Day Footbrake Race: 12 to 10 pm. Visit tucsondragway.com for details! Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Pilgrim Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Are you new to the faith? Would you like to learn the basics? This course is for you! We meet Saturdays; Class ends Sept. 10. Please RSVP to Pastor Sandy: pastor@scvumc.org or 702-461-2590.
Sunday, September 4
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Labor Day Footbrake Race: 12 to 5 pm. Visit tucsondragway.com for details! Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd; 520-762-9700.
Tubac Buddhist Meditation: 8:30 to 10 am. A group of those interested in learning more about Buddhism meet every Sunday to understand the various teachings of the Buddhist philosophy. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd, Tubac; 520-428-4984.