Sunday, July 3
Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592 Sunday Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 am. Every first and third Sunday; open to the public. Green Valley Elks Lodge #2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592.
Sunday Meditation: 8:30 to 9:15 am. Time to meditate and reflect in a Buddhist sangha. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for info.
Monday, July 4
2022 Sahuarita Stars & Stripes: 4:30 to 10 pm. Live music, car show, parade, food trucks, and vendors. Plus laser show and fireworks! Sahuarita Town Hall; 375 W Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
4th of July Parade: 10 to 10:30 am. Arivaca's Red, White & Blue annual parade on the main street. 520-395-7962.
4th of July Picnic: 11 am to 1 pm. Family PotLuck Picnic after the Arivaca Parade. Picnic area; W 4th Street, Arivaca. After eating, head back to Main St for family fun. To donate or have questions? Les at 520-460-0303.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Range of motion, strengthen & expand your awareness of yourself to aid in balancing body, mind & spirit. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, July 5
An Evening of Herpetofauna: 6 to 7:30 pm. Join us to say good night to lizards & good evening welcome to the snakes. Maybe see some frogs! All ages; bring headlamps & binoculars, or borrow ours. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley La Canoa Lions Club Meeting: 7 to 9 am. Meets on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Arizona Family Restaurant; 80 West Esperanza Blvd., for breakfast, 8 am meeting. Visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gvlacanoa for more info.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Guest speaker Danielle Dvorak will discuss the Akashic Records. Open to those interested in metaphysics. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for information.
Mindfulness Meditation & More: 4 to 5 pm. Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, body & relationships. Led by community volunteers. Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-594-5295.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. Info: gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Plein Air Painting For Kids & Tweens: 9:30 to 11 am. Ages 6-13 years. We provide materials; you paint what you want or see from our garden. Registration required:l 520-594-5235. Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Summer Swimming: 9 to 10:30 am. Free & open to the public. Sopori Elementary School swimming pool; 5130 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Visit susd30.us for info.
Wednesday, July 6
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, July 7
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. A forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Handball Orientation With Sahuarita Police Department: Free. Sahuarita Parks & Recreation Department has partnered with Sahuarita Police Department to host a free Handball 1-on-1 style orientation July 16 for ages 2 through 99 years. Come out & see what handball is all about! Register by July 7, 2022 at https://az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. 520-445-7850.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors are always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, July 8
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Bring Back That Lovin' Feelin': 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Join Alex Mack, Chach Snook & full band for a stroll down memory lane! CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Gardens of Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. All ages welcome. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/nrpr. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, July 9
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Saturday Night Street Rally: 6 to 11 pm. Track hot at 8 pm. Tucson Dragway , an NHRA Sanctioned Quarter Mile Dragstrip. 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals & enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 10
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.