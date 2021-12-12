Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, December 12
Concert: 10 a.m. New Legacy Project performs Southern Gospel harmonies, plus homespun humor in concert at Southern Arizona Community Church, 52 W. Calle de las Tiendas. Free admission.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, December 13
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. We're back! Join us for the re-opening of our weekly market. Open Mondays at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, December 14
Alzheimer's Association - Caregiving During The Holiday Season: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Our Founding Fathers : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Wednesday, December 15
Alzheimer's Association - 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: 2 to 3 pm virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. GV News editor, Dan Shearer - New Ways To Spread the News. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 10 to 11:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Joe Bourne Presents - Upbeat & sweet with a holiday twist: 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Living With Hope : 1 to 2:30 pm. Cancer support group. Sonora Del Webb Clubhouse; 600 W Camino Rancheria Blvd, Sahuarita. Jan MacLaren, moderator 520-393-8301.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Sparrow identification. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Thursday, December 16
Adventures In Birding - Winter Birding Hotspots: 7 to 8 pm. Virtual. Exploring the best birding sites for winter birding. Tune in to plan your Holiday birding excursions. http://bit.ly/NatureOnline. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation, 520-724-5375.
Alzheimer's Association - Effective Communication Strategies: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Anza Tour: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
FID Tucson Mall Trip: Van leaves Friends In Deed at 10 am for Tucson Mall, and returns at 2 pm.. For a reservation, call 520-625-4424.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
The Bad News Blues with Johnny Rawls : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Friday, December 17
A Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts: 1 to 2 pm. A support group for caregivers. Meets monthly, 1st & 3rd Friday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church library; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 520-648-1633.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Friday Social : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
GVR NeedleArt Club: 1 to 4 p.m. at GVR Casa Paloma 1 Rec Center. Knitters, crocheters, needlepoint, cross stitch & more. Viicky: 520-269-7587.
Plaid Tidings : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Ranger Guided Full Moon Hike: 6 to 8 pm. Hike the Anza Trail with park rangers on a full moon evening. Tumacacori National Historic Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. Rick, 520-377-5061.
Through the Spotting Scope: 8 to 9 am. Sparrows. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Saturday, December 18
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Green Valley Concert Band Holiday Sing Along: 12 to 1 pm. Bring your chairs. In the Barrio at Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. GV Gardeners, juliej47@gmail.com.
Plaid Tidings : 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 9 to 10 am. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5375.
Winterfest - A December to Remember: 5 to 9 pm. Parade, tree-lighting, laser show. Sahuarita Town Hall; 375 W Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita. Visit sahuaritaaz.gov for times and information.
Sunday, December 19
Community Breakfast: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday Breakfast open to the public at the Green Valley Elks Lodge. Claudine Hartzell: 651-253-6977.
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.
Monday, December 20
Alzheimer's Association - Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Weekly Al Anon meetings every Monday evening via Zoom. Contact Sydney C. for more information; sdbcingvaz@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, December 21
Alzheimer's Association - Managing Caregiver Stress: 10 to 11 am virtual meeting. Register at 520-322-6601 or Llopez@alz.org.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
Good Grief Group : 10 am to 12 pm. Join us every Tuesday at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley Stamp, Coin & Collectibles Club: 1 to 3 pm. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. 520-909-8384.
Wednesday, December 22
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
GVR Forum Club: 9 to 10 am. Hohokam Art. GVR Desert Hills Social Center; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. Les, gvrforumclub@gmail.com.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Thursday, December 23
Christmas At Canoa: 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Closed December 24th & 25th. Winter lights, musical performances on Saturday evenings. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-724-5000.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Must be GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Sahuarita Plaza Market: 10 am to 3 pm. Every Thursday at the Sahuarita Shopping Plaza; 18705 S I-19 Frontage Rd, Sahuarita. Randy, 520-248-8874.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Lutheran Church-Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Diners can choose to eat their meal in the Fellowship Hall or take it home. Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 520-625-2612.
Friday, December 24
Family Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship: 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, 71 E. Sahuarita Road. 702-461-2590
FID Tumacacori Mission Trip: The Friends in Deed van leaves from 301 W. Camino Casa Verde at 5:30 p.m. for the Luminaries at Tumacacori Mission. Returns at 8:30 p.m. For reservation, call 520-625-4424.
Saturday, December 25
- Merry Christmas from Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun -
Sunday, December 26
GV Meditation Group: 10 to 11 am. Posada Life Community Services; 780 S Park Centre Ave on the La Posada Campus. Meets every Sunday. Olga, woodall@cox.net.