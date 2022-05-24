Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Wednesday, May 25
Arivaca Chalk Art Contest: 11 am to 1 pm. All ages welcome. Chalk provided. Each participant assigned space on patio. 2 hours to complete your masterpiece. Vote for top 3 for prizes! Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Neamen Lyles Sax Performance: 7 to 8 pm. Faculty member at the Tucson Jazz Institute, and XM-Radio artist of the week. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Thursday, May 26
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share joys and frustrations of writing. Not a writing class; critiques of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy a sit-down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Info: 520-625-2612.
Valle Verde Rotary Weekly Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Memorial Day program. Visitors always welcome! United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Visit valleverderotary.org for more info.
Friday, May 27
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Celebrating May Birthdays! Join us to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. 520-625-1150.
Malt Shop Memories: 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Take a musical journey with The 4GENTS through the good times where drive-ins were the hangouts. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Saturday, May 28
Arivaca Farmers Market : 9 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
Sunday, May 29
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. Weekly meeting to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, May 30
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Range of motion and strengthen; expand awareness of yourself to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
HOPE Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. All are invited to our monthly HOPE Lunch. Come for food and fellowship. United Methodist Church of Green Valley; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. 520-625-4712.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. Bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, May 31
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Edible Mushrooms for the Home & Garden: 10 to 11 am. Presentation by Chad Borseth of Arizona Mushroom Society. Learn about mushrooms, their benefits, how to grow them. Includes a take home grow kit. Registration required: 520-594-5235 or in person. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Elks BINGO every Tuesday at 12 pm; doors open at 11 am. Enter through the West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to the public. Snacks available for purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.