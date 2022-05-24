Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.

 

Wednesday, May 25

 

Arivaca Chalk Art Contest: 11 am to 1 pm. All ages welcome. Chalk provided. Each participant assigned space on patio. 2 hours to complete your masterpiece. Vote for top 3 for prizes! Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235

 

Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6 pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 

Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.

 

Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.

 

Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.

 

Neamen Lyles Sax Performance: 7 to 8 pm. Faculty member at the Tucson Jazz Institute, and XM-Radio artist of the week. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.

 

Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.

 

Thursday, May 26

 

Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share joys and frustrations of writing. Not a writing class; critiques of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 

Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 

SOUL Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. Enjoy a sit-down lunch, served in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. Info: 520-625-2612.

 

Valle Verde Rotary Weekly Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Memorial Day program. Visitors always welcome! United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Visit valleverderotary.org for more info.

 

Friday, May 27

 

Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. 520-625-1150.

 

Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 

Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 

Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.

 

Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. Celebrating May Birthdays! Join us to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. 520-625-1150.

 

Malt Shop Memories: 3 to 4:30 pm and 7 to 8:30 pm. Take a musical journey with The 4GENTS through the good times where drive-ins were the hangouts. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. Visit performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.

 

Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.

 

Saturday, May 28

 

Arivaca Farmers Market : 9 am to 12 pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info.

 

Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.

 

Sunday, May 29

 

Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. Weekly meeting to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.

 

Monday, May 30

 

Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.

 

Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd. Range of motion and strengthen; expand awareness of yourself to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. All levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 

HOPE Lunch: 11 am to 12:30 pm. All are invited to our monthly HOPE Lunch. Come for food and fellowship. United Methodist Church of Green Valley; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. 520-625-4712.

 

Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. Bring light weights. Wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.

 

Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking?  Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m.  Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.

 

Tuesday, May 31

 

Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.

 

Edible Mushrooms for the Home & Garden: 10 to 11 am. Presentation by Chad Borseth of Arizona Mushroom Society. Learn about mushrooms, their benefits, how to grow them. Includes a take home grow kit. Registration required: 520-594-5235 or in person. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.

 

Elks Bingo: 11 am to 1 pm. Elks BINGO every Tuesday at 12 pm; doors open at 11 am. Enter through the West BINGO door. First come, first seated. Open to the public. Snacks available for purchase. Elks Lodge #2592; 2951 S Camino Mercado, GV. 520-625-2592

 

Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.

 

Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.

 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?