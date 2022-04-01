Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com
Sunday, April 3
5th Annual Quail Creek Car Show: 10 am to 4 pm. Charity car show benefiting Valley Assistance Services. Spectators welcome; admission is free. Quail Creek Country Club; 2055 E Quail Creek Crossing Blvd, GV. Angie, 402-309-5467.
HARVEY A Play by Mary Chase : 3 to 4:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Import Face-Off!: 9am to 5pm. Spectator gates open at 10am. Tucson Dragway is an NHRA Sanctioned Quarter mile dragstrip. Tucson Dragway; 12000 S Houghton Rd. Visit tucsondragway.com for more info.
Stillhouse Junkies: 7:30 to 8:30 pm. From Durango, CO, Stillhouse Junkies play a delirious, head-spinning mixture of original roots, blues, funk, swing, and bluegrass music. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC, 520-399-1750.
Monday, April 4
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks are required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Gardening to Attract Pollinators: 11 am to 12 pm. Create a backyard oasis that attracts pollinators. Desert Meadows Park, 999 S La Huerta, GV. Charlene/Green Valley Gardeners, 520-829-0399.
GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: 1 to 3pm. Weekly Grief Seminar/Support Group. Evangelical Free Church; 1393 W Mission Twin Buttes Rd, Sahuarita. Christine, 206-909-4905.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd and add range of motion and strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself, inside and out, to aid in balancing body, mind, and spirit. This class is for all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
La Posada Farmer's & Artisan Market: 10 am to 1 pm. Join us for our weekly market every Monday at La Posada; 665 S Park Centre Dr, GV. 520-603-8116.
Stretch & Balance Class: 8 to 8:45 am. Coed exercise class using a CD with music and recorded instructions. No instructor. May bring light weights. Please wear athletic shoes. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Women's Bible Study: 9 to 10:30 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Zumba Gold Toning: 9 to 10 am. Low impact for active adults. Non-GVR members welcome. Every Monday & Wednesday through April. GVR Canoa Hills Center; 3660 S Camino del Sol, GV. Annette, Dancinnetty@aol.com or 520-474-8556.
Tuesday, April 5
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Meets every 1st and 4th Tuesday. Free and open to all. Meets at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 509-262-4685 or wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 7:30 am to 2 pm. Pre-register at redcrossblood.org. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 520-648-1633.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Wednesday, April 6
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5pm to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Classic Car Show: 10am to 12pm. You're invited to stroll through an array of beautiful classic cars and vote for 'Best In Show'. Silver Springs, 500 W Camino Encanto, GV. For more information, call 520-365-4001.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 9 am to 1 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Women With Parkinson's Meeting: 1 to 2 pm. Group sharing meeting for information and support. Friends In Deed room A; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. For information email supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Thursday, April 7
Alzheimer's Association: 6 to 7 pm via Zoom meeting. Healthy Living For Your Brain & Body. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar: 9 to 10:30 am. Guest Dr. Shaku Nair covers essential practices & strategies to an integrated pest management program. Free & open to public. GVR Desert Hills auditorium; 2980 S Camino del Sol, GV. For more information visit greenvalleygardeners.com.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Provides a forum for manuscript critique and opportunities for local writers to share their joys and frustrations of writing. This is not a writing class, and critiques are of unpublished work only. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
GVR Meditation Club: 3 to 4 pm. Good for new or experienced meditators. Meets every Thursday. Must be a GVR member. GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room; 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat, 216-785-4770 or gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
HARVEY A Play by Mary Chase : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Meditation Classes: 3 to 4 pm. Must be a GVR member. Meets every Thursday at GVR Las Campanas Center, Cottonwood Room, 565 W Belltower Dr, GV. Pat gvrmeditationclub@gmail.com.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday, April 8
Art of Memory: 11 am to 12 pm. The Alzheimer's Association in collaboration with the Tucson Museum of Art. Fine arts program offered to people with Alzheimer's disease or other related dementias, with or without an art background. To register, contact Nallelhy Ballesteros at 520-20-1755 or nhballesteros@alz.org to RSVP.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
HARVEY A Play by Mary Chase : 7 to 8:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Silver City Jam Band: 6 to 7:30 pm. Live music show every Friday through April 8th. Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior; 555 S La Canada Dr, GV. John, 520-648-7584.
Saturday, April 9
Alzheimer's Association: 6:30 to 7:30 pm via Zoom meeting. 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's. Register at https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/ to receive Zoom link. Letty, 520-322-6601.
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 9am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Located across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more information.
Bird Walk: 8 to 9 am. Beginners welcome. Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tumacacori. Rick, 520-377-5060.
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
HARVEY A Play by Mary Chase : 3 to 4:30 pm. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. CPAC 520-399-1750.
Hobby Stock Hustle: 5 to 10 pm. 35 laps! Super late models, outlaw late models, hobby stocks, legends, bandolero bandits, and bandolero outlaws. Tucson Speedway, 11955 S Harrison Rd. Visit tucsonspeedway.com for more information.
JOY Photography Exhibit: 9am to 5pm. Photography by the youth of Santa Cruz County. Runs through April, 2022. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park; 1 Burruel St, Tubac. 520-398-2252.
Longhorn Line Dancing: 5 to 6 pm. Learn fun & easy line dances, then stay for the live band and try out your new skills! Longhorn Grill & Saloon; 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado. Annette Mesa, 520-474-8556.
Spring Garden Tour 2022: 9 am to 3 pm. Visit six unique garden gems in the Green Valley area! Early tickets available at GV Chamber, Nancy Pantz, Desert Bloom & Native Garden. Tickets day of tour available from 9am to 1pm only at Desert Meadows Park; 999 S La Huerta, GV. For more information, visit greenvalleygardeners.com