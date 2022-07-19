Deadline for What’s Happening is two weeks ahead of publication date. Listing is reserved for meetings and non-commercial events, and excludes ticket prices. We do not publish notices for commercial businesses or community/church/residential garage sales. Reach our advertising department at 520-625-5511. All free listings for print must be posted first online. Go to www.gvnews.com and select 'Calendar' located in the yellow banner at top, and click on “+ add event” on the right side, small gray box. Follow directions from there. Need help? Email Laurie Andes at landes@gvnews.com.
Wednesday, July 20
As The Page Turns - Book Club: 3 to 4 pm. For adults; different book each month & discussion together. Meets virtually third Wednesday of every month. Register: pima.bibliocommons.com/events. Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. 520-594-5235
Bible Fellowship: 9:30 to 10:30 am and 5 to 6pm. Every Wednesday at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Bookmen: 7:45 to 9 am. Meet Wednesdays in Room 102 at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Green Valley Canine Education Session: 1 to 2 pm. Humans only, please. GVR members learn to use right harness & lead; updates on fearful/anxious dogs, and roundtable chat. Email info@gvrcanine to RSVP. GVR Canoa Ranch Social Center; 5750 S Turquoise Canyon Dr, GV.
Heirloom Farmers Market: 8 am to 12 pm. Open every Wednesday. GV Village Shopping Center; 101 S La Canada Dr, GV. 520-882-2157.
Hypnotic Herps: 6 to 7 pm. Virtual presentation, free. In this episode, differences between reptiles and amphibians, why Southwestern AZ is home to large diversity of herps, and threats they face. Click on link at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pima-county-natural-resources-parks-amp-recreation-30607074198. Pima County Natural Resources, 520-724-5375.
Living With Hope: 1 to 2:30 pm. This cancer support group serves Green Valley and Sahuarita areas. Meets at Sonora Del Webb Club House third Wednesday of each month. 600 W Camino Rancheria, Sahuarita. Info: Jan at 520-393-8301.
Wednesday Night Drags: 4 to 6 pm. Open Test & Tune; track hot at 6 pm. Tucson Dragway, 12000 S Houghton Rd; tucsondragway.com.
You Light Up My Life: 11 am to 12 pm. Ages 6 to 13 years. Witness remarkable properties of fluorescent/phosphorescent chemicals & minerals. Then make a phosphorescent painting glowing with different colors. Call 520-594-5235 or stop by to register at Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Thursday, July 21
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm virtual presentation. Learn about research areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagements & use hands-on tools to plan for Healthy aging. Register today for zoom link. Email Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Green Valley Writers Forum: 1 to 3 pm. Forum for manuscript critique of unpublished work & opportunities for local writers to share joys & frustrations of writing. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Men's Bible Study: 1 to 2 pm. Meets on Thursdays at Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
The Aging Brain: 3 to 4 pm. Presented by Center for Neurosciences Foundation. Learn about changes happening inside your head, signs of mental decline you should be aware of, and what you can do to maintain your brain health. Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N La Canada Dr, GV.
The Magical, Mysterious World of Moths: 7 to 8 pm. Free virtual presentation. Join us for a look at remarkable insects. Click on the link for presentation at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pima-county-natural-resources-parks-amp-recreation-30607074198. Pima County Natural Resources, 520-724-5375.
Valley Verde Rotary Club Meeting: 6:45 to 8 am. Weekly meeting of Valle Verde Rotary Club. Visitors always welcome. United Methodist Church; 300 W Esperanza Blvd, GV. Steve, 208-691-3761.
Friday, July 22
Blood Pressure Clinic : 8:30 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Chair Aerobics: 10 to 10:45 am. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Chair Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. Info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Friday Social: 8:30 to 10:30 am. An opportunity to meet new people and socialize. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Help Kids Back To School: The Salvation Army needs community help with school supplies for 2022/23 school year. Donations welcome by July 22, at the Salvation Army; 555 N La Canada Dr, GV. 520-625-3888
Nogales Mercado Farmer's Market: 4 to 7 pm. The weekly Nogales Mercado goes beyond food to support the local economy by hosting artisans, craftsmen and other producers of local products. 250 N Grand Ave, Nogales. nogalesmercado.com.
Pete Swan Quintet: 7 to 8:30 pm. Five of the top jazz musicians in the Southwest pay tribute to the Duke in their CPAC debut performance. CPAC; 1250 W Continental Rd, GV. performingartscenter.org for tickets & info.
Saturday, July 23
Arivaca Farmer's Market : 8 am to 12pm. Every Saturday. Across from Arivaca Mercantile 17180 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca. Go to visitarivaca.com for more info..
Gamblers Anonymous (GA) Meeting: 9 to 10 am. Weekly recovery meeting for anyone with a desire to stop gambling. Conference room of St. Francis Episcopal Church; 600 S La Canada Dr, GV. Jeff, 831-869-9507.
July Naturalist Fireside Chat: 7 to 8 pm. Free virtual presentation. Join us for a casual hour of talking nature! Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting link. Pima County Environmental Education, 520-724-5375.
Meet The Candidates: 3 to 5 pm virtual meeting. Candidates Sanda Clark, State Representative LD19; Lora Nastase, Sahuarita Town Council; Mike Norman, Continental School Board, discuss their plans and positions, ending with a Q & A. Join the discussion via Zoom:t greenvalleydemocrats.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch: 8:30 to 10 am. Join a walking tour of Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals, special exhibits of the people of Canoa. All ages welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV, 520-724-5375.
Sunday, July 24
Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center: 8:30 to 10 am. A bi-weekly meeting through summer, to learn more about the philosophy of Buddhism. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 E Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. 520-370-7239.
Monday, July 25
Free Parkinson's Chair Exercise: 9 to 10 am. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday except legal holidays. Masks required. Caregivers welcome to attend. Valley Presbyterian Church; 2800 S Camino del Sol, GV. For info: supportgroup@gvparkinsons.org.
Hatha Floor Yoga: 11 am to 12 pm. Enjoy this classic floor yoga class with Helen Boyd, plus range of motion; strengthen and expand your awareness of yourself. For all levels every Monday. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Zoom Into Serenity: 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Are you troubled by someone's drinking? Join "Zoom Into Serenity" Al Anon Family Group (virtual meeting via Zoom) on Monday's at 6:30 p.m. Contact Sydney C. at 520 403-9418.
Tuesday, July 26
Alzheimer's Association: 11 am to 12 pm virtual presentation. Learn about research areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagements & use hands-on tools to plan for Healthy aging. Register today to receive the zoom link. Email Llopez@alz.org or call 520-322-6601.
Blood Pressure Clinic : 9 to 10:30 am. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Friends In Deed, 520-625-1150.
Crafted In Christ: 12 to 2 pm. A summer quilting Bible study in 3 parts; June 28, July 26 and August 30, Noon-2:00, Bring a sack lunch, beverages provided. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. Deb, 641-425-6608.
Good Grief Group: 10:30 am to 12 pm. Open to anyone who has suffered loss. Meets Tuesdays at Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, 520-301-6895.
Green Valley Metaphysical Group: 1 to 2:30 pm. Guest speaker Doris Schatz will discuss her discovery of a German energy healer. Open and free to those interested in metaphysics. Friends In Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, GV. Deb, wellnessenergetics@gmail.com.
GVC Foundation: 9 to 10 am. Monthly Friends of Canoa Parks meeting. Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 I-19 Frontage Rd, GV. 520-648-1936.
Meditation : 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center will be open for quiet meditation time. Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center; 2247 Frontage Rd #2, Tubac. Visit tubacmeditation.org for information.
Parkinson's Disease Resource Room: 1 to 3:30 pm. Library of Parkinson's books and materials available on Tuesdays. PD Resource Room; 270 W Continental Rd, Suite 104, GV. For information, visit gvparkinsons.org or call 520-499-3858.
Printmaking Workshop For Adults: 10 to 11 am. Printmaking is an artistic process involving the transfer of an image from one surface to another, often paper or fabric. Learn tips and tricks. All supplies provided. To register, call 520-594-5235 or stop by the Caviglia-Arivaca Library; 17050 W Arivaca Rd, Arivaca.
Sewing Bee: 9 am to 12 pm. Creates quilts for agencies serving less fortunate adults and children as well as crafts for the Fall Boutique. Meetings are weekly on Tuesdays. Desert Hills Lutheran Church; 2150 S Camino del Sol, GV. 520-648-1633.
Sports FUNdamentals For Kids: registration 8 am to 12 pm. For ages 3 to 6 years with parent participation. Kids will learn the basics of each sport, with a new sport each month. Registration : az-sahuarita2.civicplus.com/552/Activities-Programs. Deadline is July 26th. Sahuarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 520-445-7850.